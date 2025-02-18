Iowa Governor’s Energy Bill Advances, CO2 Questioned
Section of bill mistakenly pertaining to CO2 pipelines to be removed because the language mentioned carbon capture and storage, inferring Carbon Summit Solutions.
Bills advanced from subcommittees in both the Iowa House and Senate that would give existing utility companies the right of first refusal to new transmission projects, establish anaerobic digeste…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to ThisWeekInEnergy.media to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.