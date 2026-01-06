Efforts to expand nuclear energy in Iowa have kicked off in 2026 with the formation of a state nuclear energy task force and the Linn County approval of a rezoning request for Iowa’s sole nuclear plant’s planned restart.

The Iowa Nuclear Energy Task Force, initiated by Gov. Kim Reynolds, will generate a report and advise state leadership on opportunities to embrace nuclear energy in the state of Iowa.

Reynolds said in a news release the task force marks a “strategic step forward” to ensuring Iowa has a “safe, efficient, and responsible integration” of nuclear energy.

“Nuclear energy is a vital part of Iowa’s energy future, and I am committed to advancing reliable, sustainable energy solutions that strengthen our energy independence and fuel economic growth,” Reynolds said. “With our strong foundation in manufacturing and energy innovation, we are uniquely positioned to lead the nation in developing and deploying nuclear technologies.”

Presently, Iowa has no operational nuclear energy plants, but NextEra Energy is working to restart the Duane Arnold Energy Center in Linn County. The company’s request to rezone close to 400 acres at the site was approved by Linn County Supervisors Monday, though there are still several regulatory hurdles NextEra must cross to be operational at the start of 2029 as it plans.