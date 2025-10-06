Rep. Charley Thomson speaks at an event with landowners and politicians opposed to CO2 pipelines on Sunday. (Photo by Cami Koons/Iowa Capital Dispatch)

In the rolling fields of western Iowa, a new kind of land war is taking shape. It’s not fought with fences or tractors this time, but with lawsuits, legislation, and a single phrase that has reignited the rural imagination: eminent domain.

Three Republican candidates for governor — Eddie Andrews, Brad Sherman, and Adam Steen — have found common cause in opposing the state’s use of eminent domain to seize farmland for private carbon-capture pipelines. At a rally in Shelby County, surrounded by hay bales and handmade signs reading “No eminent domain for private gain,” the candidates stood before hundreds of landowners, local officials, and farmers who feel their land and livelihoods are being trampled in the name of climate progress.

“Using eminent domain to build a for-profit pipeline is a middle finger to the Constitution,” declared Sherman to a round of applause. Andrews called it a moral issue as much as a legal one, framing property rights as fundamental to freedom. Steen, a former member of Governor Kim Reynolds’ staff, said her veto of an eminent domain reform bill “woke him up” to how deep the problem runs in Iowa politics.

Their rally was more than a campaign stop — it was a flashpoint in a statewide movement challenging the intersection of private enterprise, environmental policy, and rural property rights.

The Pipeline at the Center of the Storm

At the heart of the conflict sits Summit Carbon Solutions, a private company seeking to build a multi-state network of CO₂ pipelines to capture emissions from ethanol plants and transport the gas to underground storage sites in North Dakota.

Summit’s project promises to help Iowa’s ethanol industry remain competitive in a low-carbon economy, but for thousands of landowners, it feels like déjà vu — another top-down project justified as public good, but driven by private profit.

“I’ve lived on this land my whole life,” said Marty Maher, a 73-year-old farmer from Page County, whose land lies in the pipeline’s proposed path. “This isn’t like bringing natural gas to town. This is a dumb project that helps someone else make money off my ground.”

Maher practices no-till farming and uses cover crops to prevent erosion. He worries the pipeline would disrupt his terraces and undo decades of conservation work. “I’m not just fighting for me,” he added, “I’m fighting for my grandson. This land is supposed to stay in the family.”

Summit argues that 75 percent of affected landowners have signed voluntary easements and that eminent domain is used only as a last resort. Yet opponents claim those “voluntary” agreements are often signed under the shadow of inevitability — a choice between taking the deal or being taken to court.

The Shelby County rally, held on Steve Kenkel’s farm, brought together local officials and legislators who have grown frustrated with both state regulators and the governor’s office. Representative Steve Holt, a Republican from Denison, announced plans to introduce a new bill next session that would ban eminent domain for CO₂ pipelines outright.

“The government has no right to take private property for private gain,” Holt said to loud cheers.

That message is resonating far beyond Shelby County. In small towns and coffee shops across western Iowa, property rights have become a litmus test for conservative authenticity — and a wedge issue in the coming 2026 Republican primary.

Governor Kim Reynolds’ decision to veto a bipartisan bill that would have limited pipeline takings shocked many rural conservatives who helped elect her. “The veto told a lot of people who she’s listening to,” said a county supervisor in attendance. “And it’s not us.”

The Federal Dimension: A Safety Fight in Washington

While Iowa farmers battle over property rights, another front has opened in Washington, D.C. On the same day as the Shelby County rally, Food & Water Watch announced that over 120 environmental and public-safety groups had signed a letter urging Congress to strengthen CO₂ pipeline safety rules under the federal PIPES Act.

Their demand is simple: carbon pipelines must have their own safety standards, not just be lumped in with oil or natural gas infrastructure.

The groups point to the 2020 pipeline rupture in Satartia, Mississippi, where a CO₂ leak sickened dozens of people and forced an entire town to evacuate. They warn that similar events could occur in rural areas ill-equipped to handle invisible, odorless CO₂ leaks.

“Congress must not let a booming new carbon pipeline industry outpace federal safety oversight,” said Food & Water Watch policy analyst Kelly Sheehan. The coalition’s letter criticizes the House’s current version of the PIPES Act as “dangerously incomplete” and calls for immediate updates to reflect the unique behavior of compressed carbon dioxide — which, unlike natural gas, can displace oxygen and suffocate humans and animals without warning.

Meanwhile, the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) is still drafting new rules, but those may take years to finalize — long after projects like Summit’s are already buried beneath the soil.

For pipeline developers, carbon capture and storage is framed as an economic and environmental lifeline — a way to keep ethanol viable while reducing emissions. For opponents, it’s a government-aided land grab justified by green rhetoric and enabled by legal gray zones.

Summit insists its project will bring billions in investment and support 18 ethanol plants across the Midwest, positioning Iowa as a leader in carbon reduction. Farmers like Maher see something else entirely: “It’s a private pipeline for private profit. If they can take my land for that, what’s next?”

This tension — between climate ambition and property sovereignty — exposes the deeper fractures in America’s energy transition. Supporters of carbon capture argue it’s a necessary bridge toward net-zero goals. Critics counter that the bridge is being built across private property without consent.

A sign opposing carbon dioxide pipelines stands alongside an eastern South Dakota farm field in July 2024. (Seth Tupper/South Dakota Searchlight)

A Movement Takes Shape

What began as scattered county meetings has turned into a coordinated rural revolt. Grassroots groups like the No Eminent Domain for Private Gain Coalition have organized caravans, field rallies, and legislative town halls. They’re joined by strange bedfellows — libertarian landowners, environmental advocates, and populist conservatives — united by a shared distrust of corporate power cloaked in environmental policy.

Their slogan — “We’re not anti-energy, we’re pro-property rights” — captures a nuance often lost in national debates. These Iowans aren’t rejecting progress; they’re demanding accountability and consent.

The 2026 Iowa gubernatorial race will likely be shaped by how the carbon pipeline controversy unfolds. Candidates who champion property rights may gain rural momentum, while others risk being painted as siding with corporations over constituents.

At the same time, the national conversation over pipeline safety and federal regulation could redefine how — and where — carbon capture projects expand across the country.

For now, though, the battle remains in the fields.

As the sun set over Kenkel’s farm after the Shelby County rally, an elderly farmer folded his lawn chair and said quietly, “They tell us it’s for the planet. But the planet doesn’t live here. We do.”

Key Facts

Project: Summit Carbon Solutions CO₂ Pipeline

Scope: Roughly 2,000 miles across Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, and the Dakotas

Purpose: Transport CO₂ from ethanol plants to underground storage in North Dakota

Landowner Consent: Summit claims 75% voluntary easements; opponents dispute the definition of “voluntary”

Political Flashpoint: Governor Kim Reynolds’ veto of a bipartisan eminent-domain reform bill

Federal Context: 120+ groups demanding CO₂ pipeline safety reforms in the PIPES Act; PHMSA drafting new CO₂ rules

The carbon pipeline debate in Iowa has grown from a land-use dispute into a referendum on power — who holds it, how it’s used, and who gets to say no.

Beneath the talk of carbon credits and clean energy lies a timeless rural question: Whose land is it, really?

