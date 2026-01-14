The Indonesian government has confirmed that it will not implement a 50% palm oil-based biodiesel (B50) mandate this year, Palm Oil magazine wrote today.

Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said in the report that President Prabowo Subianto had announced that this year’s mandatory biodiesel programme would remain at the B40 level, while preparations towards B50 continued.

Hartarto explained that policy decisions were being guided primarily by movements in global energy and palm oil prices.

As a result, the government was closely monitoring the price gap between diesel fuel and crude palm oil (CPO) as a key reference.

“This year, the president’s directive is to maintain B40. For B50, studies must continue. We are monitoring fuel prices, palm oil prices and the spread between them,” Hartarto said after a meeting on 13 January in South Jakarta.