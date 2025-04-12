Gov. Mike Braun said Monday Indiana will host a retreat aimed at enhancing nuclear energy education and engagement as the state continues to craft a strategy for utilizing the energy resource.

The retreat is co-sponsored by the National Governors Association and the U.S. Department of Energy and is slated for this summer. Specific dates will be released in the coming weeks.

“Indiana is uniquely positioned to be a national leader in nuclear energy, and this opportunity will help to inform and accelerate our strategy and focus,” Braun said. “Collaboration is essential to ensuring reliability, affordability, economic growth and sustainability for Hoosiers.”

Braun’s news release said the goals of the initiative include establishing a state-based nuclear working group with stakeholders, assessing community education needs related to nuclear energy along with developing education resources, a statewide community engagement strategy and analyzing the potential for economic development.

Long-term objectives include building a “positive and informed” advanced nuclear environment throughout the state and supporting Indiana’s strong economy and workforce.

Additional goals include potential legislative and fiscal recommendations. Indiana lawmakers have moved a bill this year incentivizing small modular nuclear reactors over the objections of some consumer protection and environmental groups.

“Indiana has all the tools necessary to build advanced nuclear,” Braun said. “Education and outreach are needed to ensure stakeholders are well-informed about technology, jobs and the long-term benefits of nuclear energy.”

Event participants currently include: the U.S. Department of Energy, the National Governors Association the Indiana Secretary of Energy and Natural Resources, the Indiana Office of Energy Development, the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission and the Indiana Office of the Utility Consumer Counselor.

Niki Kelly has covered the Indiana Statehouse since 1999 – including five governors. She has been honored by the Society of Professional Journalists and Hoosier State Press Association for stories on the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, criminal justice issues and more. She also is a regular on Indiana Week in Review, a weekly public television rundown of news. She shifts her career to helm a staff of three and ensure Hoosiers know what’s really happening on the state level.

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, the nation’s largest state-focused nonprofit news organization.

This Week In Energy republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

