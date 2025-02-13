Indiana Senate Approves Carbon Storage Measure
Lawmakers authorized a pilot project, led by Wabash Valley Resources, in 2019 and revisited it in 2023. In between, in 2022, they established regulations for carbon sequestration projects.
Indiana’s Senate on Tuesday approved a bulked-up bill on carbon storage regulations. A measure dealing with carbon dioxide storage and transmission pipelines splintered both caucuses.
Senate Bill 457 exempts such pipeline companies from needing to get certificates of authority in certain cases, tweaks fee amounts and directs fee proceeds away from topic-…
