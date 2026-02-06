India is putting real money behind carbon capture.

In its upcoming national budget, the Indian government plans to allocate ₹20,000 crore (roughly $2.4 billion) over the next five years to advance carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) technologies, signaling a shift from research-heavy ambition to early-stage commercial deployment.

The announcement came from Nirmala Sitharaman, who framed the investment as a way to reduce industrial emissions while maintaining economic growth—an increasingly common balancing act for large, energy-intensive economies.

Rather than targeting the power sector alone, the funding is aimed squarely at hard-to-abate industries where alternatives remain limited: steel, cement, refineries, chemicals, and thermal power. These sectors account for a significant share of India’s industrial emissions and form the backbone of its manufacturing and export economy.

Until now, India’s CCUS efforts have largely remained at the pilot and feasibility stage, supported by academic research, public-sector studies, and limited international partnerships. The new funding is designed to help projects cross the “valley of death” between demonstration and deployment—an obstacle that has stalled carbon capture efforts globally.

The timing is not accidental.

As export-driven economies face rising pressure from policies such as the European Union’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), carbon intensity is becoming a trade issue as much as a climate one. For India, CCUS offers a way to protect industrial competitiveness without forcing rapid structural change across sectors that employ millions.

India has set a long-term target of net-zero emissions by 2070, a timeline that acknowledges both development realities and energy demand growth. Carbon capture is being positioned not as a replacement for fossil fuels or industrial activity, but as an emissions-management tool that allows existing systems to operate with lower carbon intensity.

From an energy-systems perspective, the move aligns India more closely with trends seen in the U.S., Middle East, and parts of Asia, where CCUS is increasingly treated as infrastructure, not ideology—something to be engineered, financed, and regulated rather than debated in the abstract.

Whether the funding translates into operating projects will depend on permitting, transport infrastructure, storage geology, and private-sector participation. But with this budget commitment, India has made one thing clear: carbon capture is no longer just a concept on paper—it is now a line item.

Lauren McAllister is an industry reporter covering the intersection of energy markets, regulatory policy, and community impact. Her work often highlights the balance between innovation, environmental responsibility, and the realities of keeping the world powered.

This Week In Energy republishes articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

Catch your favorite players teeing off and stream the PGA Tour on CBS live with the Paramount+ Premium plan.

Hit the green at historic venues and watch golf’s best competing for massive prizes. From the Farmers Insurance Open to the FedEx Cup Playoffs, don’t miss a moment.

Stream the PGA Tour on CBS live with the Paramount+ Premium plan. Watch now!

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK