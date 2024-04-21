Including Animals in Carbon Cycle Models Boosts Ecosystem Health
Scientists have recently created a new model that proves animals are key players in the global carbon cycle – and it’s about time we paid attention.
We all know how trees and other greenery help keep our planet healthy. They pull carbon dioxide, a major greenhouse gas, out of the air and store it. But what about animals? Does a grazing cow or a hungry hippo actually affect how much carbon cycles our planet?
Scientists have recently created a new model that proves animals are key players in the global…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to ThisWeekInEnergy.media to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.