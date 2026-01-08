On January 8, 2026, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed the Clean and Reliable Grid Affordability Act (CRGA) — Senate Bill 25 — a sweeping energy policy designed to address rising electricity costs, modernize the state’s power grid, and accelerate clean energy deployment. Supporters are calling it historic legislation, while critics warn it could produce unintended consequences for consumers and the grid.

A New Era for Illinois Energy Policy

The CRGA builds on previous major laws like the Future Energy Jobs Act (2017) and the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (2021), updating Illinois’ energy framework to better meet today’s challenges — including record electricity price spikes, increased demand, and the need for greater grid reliability.

Gov. Pritzker described the legislation as setting a “national standard” for affordability and clean energy leadership, positioning Illinois to produce more electricity at lower cost for residents and businesses.

Key Components of the Law