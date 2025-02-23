Illinois Cracks Down on Chicago Gas Utility as Other Utilities Ask for Rate Increase
Meanwhile, natural gas utilities in the suburbs and downstate are asking regulators to increase prices by $7 to $9 per month for the average residential customer.
State regulators on Thursday ordered Chicago’s natural gas utility, Peoples Gas, to abandon its approach to a long-beleaguered pipeline replacement program. Consumer advocates praised the decision, but the company said the decision could cost customers.
Meanwhile, natural gas utilities in the suburbs and downstate are asking regulators to increase prices…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to ThisWeekInEnergy.media to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.