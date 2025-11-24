On this episode of the International Energy Agency’s Everything Energy podcast, host Dan Hwitt takes listeners into the hot, high-pressure world of geothermal — not as a fringe science-project in Iceland, but as a serious contender for a bigger slice of the global power and heat mix.

Joined by IEA senior analysts and report authors Ha (Himé) Bahar and Rebecca Schulz, the conversation walks through geothermal’s strange paradox: it’s abundant, clean, dispatchable, and technically well-understood… yet it still supplies only about 1% of global electricity.

For a This Week In Energy audience that lives at the intersection of oil and gas, grids, policy, and new tech, this episode lands right in the sweet spot.

Hwitt keeps a steady moderator role while Bahar and Schulz effectively co-teach an advanced seminar in “Geothermal 2.0.” They start with the basics — Italy in 1904, steam from the earth powering light bulbs — and quickly move into the modern map: Iceland, the U.S., Japan, Turkey, Indonesia, the Philippines, Latin America. Geothermal has historically been a “where the heat comes to you” game, limited to volcanic and high-gradient regions.

From there, the episode zooms into the central thesis of the IEA’s new report on the future of geothermal: next-generation geothermal technologies, many born out of oil and gas drilling and the shale revolution, are starting to turn geothermal into an “anywhere” resource rather than a lucky-geology lottery ticket. Horizontal wells, modern fracking, deeper drilling, better completions, and improved reservoir management — all the tricks developed to unlock unconventional oil and gas — are now being repurposed to chase heat, not hydrocarbons.

The guests cover a wide arc: the tech spread (from ground-source heat pumps and district heating to hot dry rock and lithium-bearing brines), the cost curve, permitting nightmares, subsurface ownership questions, the role of DOE-style public–private partnerships, and the massive potential in regions like Africa, Southeast Asia, and Latin America. They close by sketching a world where, if costs fall far enough, geothermal could provide around 10% of global electricity and roughly 8% of global heat by 2050 — a huge leap from today’s <1% baseline.

Geothermal is no longer just “volcano country” — oil & gas tech is blowing the doors open.

One of the strongest through-lines of the episode is how directly the geothermal story now overlaps with the oil and gas toolbox. Bahar notes that roughly 80% of the technologies used in next-generation geothermal have a high degree of crossover with the upstream industry: directional drilling, horizontal wells, advanced completions, and fracking.

Schulz traces this lineage back to hot dry rock research at Los Alamos in the 1970s, pointing out that the concept isn’t new — what’s new is the shale-era ability to drill horizontally, tweak fracture designs, and drive down per-well costs. Utah FORGE is showcased as a flagship public–private testbed: DOE money, the University of Utah, national labs, and industry partners proving you can drill 5,000 meters down, 3,000 meters out, and actually move reliable heat.

Startups like Fervo, Sage, and others are portrayed not as moonshots, but as the natural next step for energy entrepreneurs who cut their teeth in oil and gas and now want to redeploy those skills. For those in the hydrocarbon world worried about “what’s next,” this episode quietly argues that geothermal isn’t a different industry — it’s the next chapter of the same skill set.

The biggest barriers are cost curves and red tape, not physics.

Technically, geothermal works. We know how to drill wells, circulate fluids, and run steam turbines or district heating loops. The real friction points, the guests argue, are economics and governance. Today, early next-gen geothermal projects land in the eye-watering range of roughly $250–$300 per MWh, propped up by grants, seed capital, and layered funding.

The IEA’s modeling suggests that with sustained innovation and deployment — following something like the solar PV learning curve — costs could fall toward $50–$60 per MWh, at which point geothermal becomes a genuinely competitive dispatchable option that complements wind and solar rather than competes on their terms. But the route from here to there runs through permitting mazes and regulatory gray zones. Schulz describes how each country — sometimes each city — has its own way of defining who owns heat, who controls subsurface water, who regulates minerals, and how drilling is permitted. In some places, “heat” isn’t even a legally defined resource.

That patchwork slows projects, scares financiers, and pushes timelines from years into decades. The message is clear: cost declines won’t happen in a vacuum; they need standardized resource assessments, clearer ownership rules, faster permitting, and policy tools like grants, guarantees, and long-term offtake contracts to de-risk those first waves of projects.

Geothermal could become the quiet backbone of emerging-market grids — if we can unlock it.

When the conversation turns global, the stakes jump. Bahar highlights technical resource assessments showing Africa with the largest geothermal potential in the world, especially when you factor in multiple depth horizons.

Yet deploying anything in Africa is hard: weak grids, financing risks, and political uncertainty are common across power projects, even for mature technologies. The episode frames geothermal as uniquely valuable in these environments because it is dispatchable and can also provide cooling, not just heating — critical in hot, rapidly growing economies.

Layer on Southeast Asia’s volcanic arc (Japan through Indonesia) and Latin America’s and Caribbean islands’ resources, and you get a picture of geothermal as a stabilizer in regions where variable wind and solar can otherwise stress fragile grids. The IEA scenario the guests describe envisions geothermal meeting about 15% of future electricity demand growth by 2050 — translating to ~10% of total global generation — and around 8% of heating demand, assuming that coveted $50–$60/MWh cost band becomes reality.

It’s ambitious, but the narrative is less “silver bullet” and more “quiet backbone”: geothermal as the round-the-clock anchor that lets variable renewables expand without breaking the system.

Other Topics of Note

The episode does a nice job unpacking geothermal’s communication problem. Schulz points out that “geothermal” is a catch-all label masking several distinct tech families: heat-only applications, power generation, ground-source heat pumps, next-gen deep systems, as well as more exotic plays like lithium brine extraction and subsurface heat storage.

That taxonomy mess makes it harder to set targets, write roadmaps, and build public awareness. When everything from a neighborhood heat pump loop to a 5-km hot dry rock system is called “geothermal,” politicians and the public struggle to understand what, exactly, they’re supposed to support.

Ground-source heat pumps get an important shout-out too. Bahar notes that the tech has existed for a long time, but the business model is finally catching up, particularly in neighborhood-scale systems that can spread costs and logistics.

Crucially, low-temperature shallow heat is available almost everywhere, with none of the geographic constraints of traditional high-temperature fields. For listeners focused only on the deep, “oilfield-style” side of geothermal, this is a helpful reminder that there’s a parallel build-out happening right under our lawns.

Grid connection queues and timelines show up as another bottleneck that will sound painfully familiar to anyone working in wind, solar, or storage. Even if drilling and completion can be done in months (once permitting is sorted), many projects still hit a wall at the interconnection stage.

In that sense, geothermal inherits the worst of both worlds: it shares upstream complexity with oil and gas and grid complexity with renewables — and has to navigate both competently to succeed.

Finally, there’s a subtle but important cultural point about “energy entrepreneurs.” Schulz name-checks figures like George Mitchell and notes how often breakthrough moments come from people who iterate in the dark for decades before the rest of the world notices. The call for companies to share not just their successes but also their failures — so others can learn faster — is refreshingly candid in an industry that usually prefers polished case studies to honest post-mortems.

Conclusion

For This Week In Energy listeners, this episode of Everything Energy is well worth a spin. It doesn’t drown you in equations or reservoir models, but it does something arguably more valuable: it repositions geothermal from “niche volcano energy” to “logical next step for oil and gas skill sets and a serious partner for wind and solar.” Bahar and Schulz are measured but clearly optimistic, and they ground that optimism in concrete examples like Utah FORGE, Texas clarifying heat rights, and the steady downward drift of reported costs.

If there’s a critique, it’s that the discussion stays mostly at the systems and policy level; folks in the field might have appreciated more named projects, more real-world performance data, and a deeper dive into issues like induced seismicity and community engagement.

But as a high-level guide to where geothermal could be headed — and what it needs from governments, investors, and the oil and gas supply chain to get there — this episode hits the mark. It’s a strong, accessible introduction to a resource that has been under our feet for a century and may finally be ready for prime time.

Click here for Podcast

Jason Spiess is an multi-award-winning journalist, entrepreneur, producer and content consultant. Spiess, who began working in the media at age 10, has over 35 years of media experience in broadcasting, journalism, reporting and principal ownership in media companies. Spiess is currently the host of several newsmagazine programs that air across a 22 radio stations and podcasts worldwide through podcast platforms, as well as a combined Substack and social media audience of over 500K followers. Connect with Spiess on LinkedIn or Follow his personal professional site Spiess On Earth

All Energy Has A Purpose and We Are All Energy!

