From black gold to green hydrogen, July 22 has long been a proving ground for energy milestones—moments that redefined risk, investment, and the very structure of our energy economy.

Whether it's a pipeline protest, a scientific breakthrough, or an infrastructure expansion, July 22 continues to echo through the fossil-fueled foundations and renewable frontiers alike.

Let’s start by flipping back the calendar:

🗓️ This Day in Energy History

📍1930 – Standard Oil’s Deepwater Division is Born

On July 22, 1930, Standard Oil of California formally began its offshore exploration division. What started as a speculative venture off the coast of California evolved into a global deepwater enterprise, setting the stage for billion-dollar Gulf of Mexico operations in decades to come.

📍1974 – NRC Finalizes Rules for Spent Fuel Storage

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission codified regulations for interim nuclear waste storage—an effort driven by growing safety concerns and citizen pushback after the Three Mile Island pre-incident warnings. It shaped how the U.S. handled its atomic age legacy for years.

📍2004 – China Approves West-East Gas Pipeline Phase I

The massive West-East natural gas pipeline, designed to shift China's energy load from coal to gas, was finalized for commissioning. It became a foundational energy artery across the nation—spanning over 4,000 km from Xinjiang to Shanghai.

💡 Did You Know? of the Day

Geothermal energy, though often overshadowed, is among the most efficient and reliable renewable sources—delivering baseload power with a capacity factor above 90%. Compare that to solar (25–30%) or wind (35–45%), and geothermal becomes a quiet powerhouse, particularly in volcanic zones and tectonic seams.

🏘️ Energy Community Spotlight: Vernal, Utah

Vernal is a quiet juggernaut in the Uinta Basin—an unconventional oil hotspot with waxy crude that flows only with heat. Today, Vernal is making headlines not just for its drilling but for community-level methane capture programs and academic partnerships with Utah State to reduce flaring and improve efficiency.

🧪 Public–Private Partnership Spotlight

Project: HyFlexPower Phase II – Europe’s First Hydrogen-Enabled Gas Turbine Plant

💬 Aims to integrate hydrogen into existing natural gas turbines to achieve 100% renewable combustion.

🏢 Private: Siemens Energy, Engie

🏛️ Public: European Commission (Horizon 2020 Energy Program)

🌐 NGO/Academic: German Aerospace Center (DLR), French CEA

💰 Total Investment: €15 million (public + private)

This project serves as a blueprint for decarbonizing industrial-scale electricity generation in legacy infrastructure without full replacement.

🎤 Energy Event Spotlight

Event: Carbon Capture USA – Houston, TX – August 13–14, 2025

💡 Theme: Scaling Projects, Securing Permits, Financing the Future

🔑 Keynote: Brad Crabtree, DOE Assistant Secretary for Fossil Energy & Carbon Management

💼 Panelists from Occidental, Carbon Clean, ExxonMobil, and NET Power

💰 Sponsored by: Shell, EnLink Midstream, and Deloitte

🧭 Flow: Day 1 is technical panels and DOE briefings, Day 2 is finance and startup showcases

If you’re in carbon tech, this is the roadmap to commercialization and regulatory alignment.

💬 Professional Quote of the Day

“We are not choosing between fossil and renewable. We are choosing how to transition with balance, reliability, and reality.”

— Vicki Hollub, CEO, Occidental Petroleum

📰 Headlines from the Energy Frontlines

DOE Announces $1.2B in Grid Hardening Funds for Rural Utilities

Focus on microgrids, undergrounding, and extreme weather resilience.

BP and Equinor Double Down on Empire Wind After NY Regulatory Concessions

Offshore wind in the U.S. gets a breath of fresh lease life.

Permian Basin Rig Count Dips for Third Week as Operators Tighten Budgets

A cautious signal amid rising interest rates and softening prices.

This has been your July 22 edition of This Day in Energy. From regulatory pivots to hydrogen pilot plants and community innovation, the story of energy isn’t written in one direction—but in cycles of reform, risk, and reinvention.

Until tomorrow—keep it in the pipe, keep it clean, and stay powered.

