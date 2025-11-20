American Uranium Limited is pleased to announce that hydrogeological testing has commenced at its flagship Lo Herma in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium project in Wyoming’s Powder River Basin.

The testing marks a key milestone in advancing Lo Herma towards ISR development and is being undertaken by Petrotek Corporation, a leading U.S. injection-well and subsurface-resources consultancy with nearly three decades of experience in hydrogeological testing and ISR project development.

Running concurrently with Phase 1 of the resource development drilling campaign, the two-week hydrogeological program will validate aquifer performance and confirm transmissivity to support ISR design and future wellfield planning. Phase 1 drilling – now more than halfway complete – is designed to expand Lo Herma’s 8.57 million-pound uranium resource, with results from both programs expected before the end of 2025.

American Uranium CEO and Executive Director Bruce Lane confirmed:

“We are very pleased to now have both the hydrogeological testing and resource development drilling programs underway at Lo Herma. These programs represent major steps toward advancing one of America’s most promising ISR uranium projects. Lo Herma is one of the few near-term, low-cost ISR projects in the U.S. The hydrogeological testing aims to validate our initial aquifer observations and confirm aquifer transmissivity.

“The first phase of drilling is now well underway and past the halfway point with an objective to grow the current 8.57 Mlb resource base and ultimately feed into an updated Mineral Resource Estimate and Scoping Study in 2026, positioning us to capitalise on significant support programs in place to support the US domestic nuclear fuel supply chain.”

The testing program follows earlier drilling that confirmed the Lo Herma mineralization is fully submerged within the local groundwater aquifer – suitable for ISR recovery – and will inform a 2026 Mineral Resource Estimate and Scoping Study update.

