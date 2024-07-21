Designing hydrogen fluid systems for modern applications is a ‘different world’ to traditional industrial use cases, a H2 View webinar has heard.

The Swagelok showcase webinar heard Chuck Hayes, Global Technical Lead for Clean Energy at Swagelok, explore the critical differences in designing hydrogen systems compared to traditional oil and gas applications.

Hayes emphasised that hydrogen, as the smallest and lightest molecule, presents key challenges compared to handling hydrocarbons. “Hydrogen’s small size makes it prone to leaks, requiring highly specialised sealing solutions,” he told viewers.

Traditional oil and gas design principles, which often rely on larger system components to manage pressure drops, are not directly applicable to hydrogen systems, according to Hayes.

He highlighted the comparison between handling high-pressure hydrogen systems and oil and gas operations. Hayes contrasted the heavy safety gear used by oil and gas operators with the “shorts and sandals” someone could wear when refuelling a hydrogen car – despite the high pressures involved.

“It’s a dramatically different world than where we play normally,” he said, adding that the shift in safety dynamics underscores the need for precise engineering and robust safety standards.

Hayes noted that in hydrogen system design, there is often a tendency to oversize components, which can increase difficulties in sealing the system and add costs.

“The problem when you oversize a system for a really small molecule gas is that it gets very, very hard to seal against it,” he explained, advocating for the use of tubing over piping due to better strength-to-weight ratios and smoother internal surfaces, which reduce pressure drops and leak risks.

Concluding the webinar, Hayes stressed the importance of expert consultation to ensure safe, efficient, and cost-effective hydrogen systems.

“It’s a lot better to get us involved on the whiteboard than it is after you’ve developed a bill of material,” he emphasised. “None of us want to be a part of any major incident that takes place.”

The entire webinar will be available on demand here in the coming days.

