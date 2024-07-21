This Week In Energy

This Week In Energy

FROM THE ENERGY REALISTS OF AUSTRALIA

https://www.flickerpower.com/index.php/search/categories/general/list-of-briefing-notes

21.9 MISPLACED EXCITEMENT ABOUT HYDROGEN

https://www.flickerpower.com/index.php/search/categories/technology/21-9-green-hydrogen

Government decisions to allocate substantial funds to “hydrogen hubs” are based on wishful thinking among green advisors in the bureaucracy.

Grants for developing green hydrogen should be subjected to cost-benefit analysis over short to medium terms.

When all the green hydrogen projects around the world come on stream there will be a glut on the market!

