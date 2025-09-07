Hydrogen Cells, Sodium Ion Batteries, Cracker Barrel and KIOGA Annual Meeting

The latest episode of This Week in Energy continues Jason Spiess’ signature approach: mixing hard energy data, guest insights, and a dash of culture and commentary into a fast-moving, information-packed show. The result is a rare balance between industry specificity and broad energy transition themes.

From independent oil producers in Kansas to hydrogen forklifts at global ports, the conversation spanned both geography and technology—making this episode feel like a quarterly energy report delivered through a radio mic.

Segment Highlights

Annual Meetings Segment: Kansas Independent Oil & Gas Outlook

Warren Martin from Kansas Strong opened the show with an update from the Kansas Independent Oil & Gas Association’s annual meeting.

Key Takeaways: Kansas producers face regulatory headwinds, with methane reporting deadlines unfairly skewed toward major players. Oil prices hovering around $54–$55/barrel make margins razor-thin for independents. COVID-era cost spikes in labor and equipment haven’t retreated, adding pressure to small producers.



Host Jason Spiess struck a chord when he likened independent oil producers to the early media industry—getting squeezed out by regulations and consolidation favoring corporate giants.

Sodium-Ion Batteries with Landon Mossberg & Dave Roberts

Perhaps the most technically engaging segment featured Landon Mossberg, CEO of Peak Energy, in conversation with Dave Roberts of the Volts Podcast.

Why It Mattered:

Sodium-ion batteries, though less energy-dense than lithium-ion, offer cost, safety, and supply-chain advantages for grid storage. Mossberg, a Tesla and Northvolt veteran, explained why sodium-ion could disrupt peaker plants and help decarbonize at scale. Sodium is abundant and cheaper than lithium. Peak Energy aims to do for grid storage what Tesla did for EVs—push technology past “good enough” into category-defining. Regulatory inertia and market psychology, not just economics, slow energy transition adoption.



This was the nerd gold portion of the episode, offering enough technical depth for energy professionals while staying digestible for general listeners.

The Energy Detox: Branding, Logos & Leadership

Executive coach Joe Sinnott brought a surprising twist by linking Cracker Barrel’s rebranding controversy to energy industry leadership and corporate image.

Point Made: Energy leaders must actively manage public perception, logos, and storytelling—or risk losing billions, as Cracker Barrel reportedly did after dropping its iconic “Uncle Herschel” imagery.

His light bulb metaphor for clarity and sustainability tied branding to leadership in a way rarely heard on an energy podcast.

It was unexpected yet refreshingly relevant for executives facing ESG scrutiny and public trust challenges.

Hydrogen vs. Lithium: Forklift Case Study

The closing segment compared hydrogen fuel cells and lithium batteries, using forklifts as a real-world test case:

Hydrogen offers f ast refueling and 24/7 uptime—ideal for logistics and ports.

Lithium provides efficiency and lower upfront costs but suffers from charging delays and end-of-life recycling issues.

China’s dominance in lithium supply chains loomed large, framing hydrogen as both an energy and geopolitical alternative.

For industries weighing long-term investments, this was a practical, strategy-driven conversation.

Overall, host Jason Spies keeps the pace brisk but never rushed. The episode mixed energy music, guest handoffs, and data-rich commentary without feeling cluttered. The show’s rhythm mirrors the energy industry itself—fast, global, and interconnected.

