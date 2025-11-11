Volts turns election night autopsy into a masterclass on why obscure state and local races matter for energy bills, siting, and the 2026 map. David Roberts keeps the conversation brisk; Caroline Spears brings receipts. The vibe: less vibes-based “wave” talk, more ground-truth on where affordability, turnout, and utility oversight actually intersect.

Show: Volts (Nov 10, 2025)

Episode: “So, there were some elections. How’d they go?”

Host: David Roberts

Guest: Caroline Spears (Executive Director, Climate Cabinet)

Roberts reunites with Spears to review Climate Cabinet’s 2025 scoreboard (41 wins out of 45 targeted races) and unpack what shifted: Georgia’s Public Service Commission (PSC) blowouts, a Virginia romp that reorders energy politics in a PJM state, down-ballot wins in New Jersey, Allegheny County (PA), and Whatcom County (WA), a Minneapolis miss, and the national stakes around courts, maps, and ballot design.

Threaded throughout is a pragmatic message: “fastest-to-grid, cheapest-to-grid” solutions (solar + storage, VPPs, DERs) versus the temptation to posture with rate freezes or new gas capacity that can’t arrive on time.

Kitchen-table energy wins are beating incumbency in places that used to be untouchable.

The headline is Georgia: two PSC seats flipped by roughly 60–40—remarkable for a down-ballot body that almost never top-lines a ballot. Spears credits a one-two punch: affordability framing (“how many times did incumbents raise your rates?”) and base turnout work keyed to 2026. Virginia is nearly as striking: Democrats ballooned a one-seat edge in the House of Delegates to 64–36, creating a live test of whether leaders will meet PJM price pressures with storage, DERs, and VPPs—or drift toward gas expansion. The lesson isn’t “blue states got bluer”; it’s that credible, local, rate-focused challengers can puncture baked-in advantages when voters connect the dots between regulation and their bills.

“Affordability” can be substance, not slogan—if campaigns name the tools and timelines.

Roberts pushes on a common fear: affordability talk devolving into short-term gimmicks (rate freezes) or defaulting to “build more gas.” Spears counters with timelines: new gas turbines take years; solar + storage and tapping existing behind-the-meter capacity via VPPs can stabilize bills faster. The communications pivot is simple and sticky: don’t ban options when prices are rising. If leaders keep all least-cost tools on the table—distributed resources, siting reform, storage builds—the politics and the physics align. But it takes last-mile education inside state capitols so lawmakers aren’t flying blind when the consultants start screaming.

2026 is less a wave bet than a map math problem—decided in 23 races and a few commissions.

Spears forecasts a favorable but tighter 2026 and gets specific: about 23 state-legislative seats will decide five separate chamber majorities. Add in pivotal utility regulators (Georgia’s next PSC seat; Arizona’s Corporation Commission) and a “small bench, big consequences” race like New Mexico Land Commissioner (first endorsement: Juan Sanchez), and you see Climate Cabinet’s Moneyball logic: pick leverage points where modest resources move billions in future capex, permitting, and school funding tied to land revenues. Also lurking: courts and cartography. With norms eroding, state supreme courts and mid-decade redistricting shape who even gets to vote on energy policy. Translation: stay laser-focused on who draws maps and who approves power plants.

Other Topics of Note

New Jersey: Michele Sherrill’s win leaned into utility-bill messaging; ballot redesign loosened the machine, enabling climate-forward newcomers like Ravi Bhalla and Katie Brennan. RGGI remains the perennial “fetch” that never fetches; voters respond to bill-cutting programs, not acronyms.

Allegheny County, PA: Pro-climate majority on county council gives Executive Sara Innamorato space to tighten air-quality and permitting—small venue, big permitting pen.

Whatcom County, WA: Keeping a clean-air majority near refineries and a port underlines how local boards throttle (or greenlight) fossil import/export fights.

Minneapolis: Ranked-choice loss for the climate/air-permit slate is a reminder: not every affordability-and-walkability narrative clears the bar, even in friendly zip codes.

California Prop 50 & the redistricting wars: Map power is energy power. Expect “dummy-manders” to bite back if the national tide swells the other way.

This episode is catnip for energy nerds and a field guide for campaigners. If you care about bills, build-outs, and who gets to approve the next megawatt, the frontier isn’t just Congress—it’s commissions, county councils, and a couple dozen legislative seats hiding in plain sight.

Roberts frames the stakes; Spears shows where small checks and door knocks still change the grid’s future. The 2026 homework is clear: teach “fastest-to-grid, cheapest-to-grid,” defend the venues that decide siting, and don’t let affordability rhetoric get hijacked by slow, expensive options.

This Week In Energy republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

