On this episode of the Volts podcast, David Roberts sits down with Piclo co-founder and CEO James Johnston to talk about something everyone in power markets keeps gesturing at but no one has really nailed: how to turn scattered distributed energy resources (DERs) into a real, functioning, price-discovering market.

Not just rooftop solar and home batteries, but EV chargers, heat pumps, water heaters, industrial loads, and eventually anything on the grid that can flex a little without ruining someone’s day.

The conversation starts with a simple tension: distributed energy is everywhere, but value is nowhere unless you can coordinate it. One EV charger doesn’t help a congested feeder. Ten thousand–coordinated by signals, contracts, and price—absolutely do. The episode walks through how Piclo is trying to solve that coordination problem in the UK, EU, and now the US, and why hyperscale data centers might be the unlikely ATM that finally sprays real money into the flexibility and VPP world.

David Roberts, host of Volts, plays his usual role here: half energy nerd, half therapist for a stressed-out grid. His guest is James Johnston, CEO of Piclo, a company that has been quietly building “flex markets” in Europe since 2013 and launched a nationwide US platform earlier this year.

The central topic is Piclo’s marketplace for distributed energy flexibility. Think of it as eBay for grid services: “flex sellers” (batteries, EV aggregators, demand response portfolios, peakers, industrial loads, even flexible renewables) meet “flex buyers” (utilities, system operators, and now data centers). Instead of each utility running its own bespoke thermostat pilot or one-off “rush-hour rewards” scheme, Piclo tries to standardize the ask: buyers post their need for flexibility—MW, location, duration, performance rules—and the market figures out which technologies step up and at what price.

From there the episode moves through Piclo’s UK experience (35 GW of registered flexibility, with a big shift from gas peakers to batteries and behind-the-meter assets), the messy US landscape of 400+ utility programs, the emerging “resource adequacy” and capacity-type markets, fraud and performance enforcement, and finally the ACE concept—Accelerated Community Energy—a mechanism for hyperscalers and data centers to pay for flexibility so they can connect to the grid faster. Layered over all of it is the next wave: AI-driven automation turning every business and household into an active, software-represented player in flexibility markets.

First, DERs don’t become a “market” until someone standardizes the rules and lowers the friction. Johnston’s core critique of the US status quo is that “market” is a generous word for a patchwork of hundreds of utility programs, all slightly different in contract terms, tech eligibility, and enrollment requirements.

That fragmentation is a barrier to entry for aggregators and a nightmare for anyone trying to understand where their portfolio is most valuable. Piclo’s pitch is simple: build a neutral, digital venue where utilities or ISOs define needs (location, MW, duration, performance criteria) rather than prespecifying technologies, and let sellers compete to meet those needs. That’s not just software; it’s standardization of contracts, enrollment, performance measurement and verification, and even data pathways via APIs into utility DERMS and control rooms. In other words, Piclo is trying to build the missing layer of market plumbing for the distributed grid.

Second, residential-scale and small commercial flexibility really can add up to “nuclear-plant-sized” power—if you treat it as a portfolio instead of a charity project. In the UK, Piclo has about 35 GW of assets registered in its system, in a country where summer peak demand is on the order of 50 GW. It didn’t start that way. Early participation leaned heavily on gas peaker plants; now the majority of capacity is utility-scale batteries, with behind-the-meter and residential flexibility emerging as the fastest-growing segment. EV chargers, home batteries, heat pumps, and other “secondary assets” are creeping toward dominance within five years.

That trajectory undercuts the old instinct that only big, centralized plants matter for reliability and flexibility. Johnston’s point is that residential-level flexibility is the best kind of flexibility: it can solve problems at every grid level, from a single constrained feeder up to the national system, because houses exist everywhere. With solid data, standardized contracts, and performance histories, you can treat these portfolios as serious capacity and congestion tools—not just feel-good pilots where utilities email people and hope they flip a switch.

Third, hyperscale data centers may be the capital shock that finally scales VPPs and flexibility markets in a meaningful way. Johnston’s ACE concept reframes the whole “who pays?” problem. Instead of arguing with regulators over raising ratepayer funds to subsidize flex programs, let the party with the highest cost of delay—the AI data center—pay for the flexibility it needs to get connected sooner.

If a delayed connection is costing tens of millions per month, dedicating even 3% of project economics to flexibility could unlock on the order of $40 billion in new revenues for VPPs and flex providers, which Johnston claims would triple the size of the current market. The platform doesn’t care whether the solution is on-site generation, local DER portfolios, energy efficiency, or some mix; the data center posts the need, and the market delivers. For utilities, that potentially means “free” flexibility from the ratepayer perspective: the service is procured through the same trusted platform and performance rules, but funded by the hyperscaler instead of baked into tariffs. For the DER world, it’s the first credible vision of big, stable money entering from outside the traditional utility-ratepayer loop.

Other Topics of Note

Roberts presses on fraud, gaming, and reliability, and Johnston’s answer is refreshingly pragmatic: marketplaces fight abuse with data and deplatforming. Every contract specifies how delivery will be measured; performance data flows through the platform, and parties that cheat or underperform can be penalized contractually or simply kicked out. It’s less about catching a phantom forest, more about hard time-series data on dispatch and response. That makes enforcement a data-science problem, not a vibe check.

There’s also a quiet but important point about cultural and regulatory asymmetry between Europe and the US. In the EU and UK, regulators are pushing distribution utilities to procure flexibility as a first-line alternative to “just build more wires.” That top-down push is creating a ready market for a platform like Piclo. In the US, Piclo has to navigate a balkanized regulatory map, from hyper-local feeder-level DR all the way up to CAISO-style resource adequacy markets. The same software stack has to handle “I need 1 MW on this street tomorrow” and “I need a secondary capacity trade across a whole ISO.” That adaptability is what makes a national open marketplace even remotely plausible.

The conversation also wanders into the near-future sci-fi territory of AI agents acting on behalf of every business—and eventually every household. Johnston imagines a world where software bots automatically enroll devices, bid into flex markets, rebalance portfolios, and chase value across platforms. If that vision holds, the limiting factor isn’t human customer acquisition teams knocking on doors; it’s whether the underlying marketplace infrastructure, rules, and APIs are ready to absorb millions of automated participants without collapsing. This is where Piclo’s “design for 10×, build for 100×” philosophy comes into play.

Finally, there’s a subtle but important framing shift: in Johnston’s world, “flexibility” is not a niche side market—it’s the organizing principle for the entire energy system. The more everything electrifies—transport, buildings, industry—the more everything becomes a potential flex asset. In that future, drawing a line between “generation,” “load,” and “flexibility” starts to look like an accounting artifact from the fossil-centric era.

Conclusion

For anyone covering or working in energy—especially utilities, co-ops, DER aggregators, and the growing universe of AI/data-center developers—this episode is a must-listen. It’s less about another “VPP pilot” and more about the plumbing that would let DERs, data centers, and utilities transact at real scale, with real price signals and real enforcement.

Roberts keeps the conversation grounded in the messy realities of customer acquisition, program fragmentation, and utility risk aversion, while Johnston offers a clear, market-centric vision: build a neutral, standardized marketplace where flexibility is a fungible, tradable commodity and let data and competition do the sorting. For a show called Volts, this episode is really about markets, incentives, and coordination—how you take all those tiny electrons in people’s garages and kitchens and turn them into the kind of resource that can stand next to a gas plant or nuclear unit in a planning meeting.

If your beat is “What’s the real business model behind the DER hype?” or “How will AI and data centers collide with the grid?”, this conversation gives you quotes, framing, and numbers you can use. It’s one of those episodes that makes the distributed future feel less like a slogan and more like a market design problem that someone is actively trying to solve.

