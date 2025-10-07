Episode: “How to clean up beer brewing and other low-temperature industries”

Guests: Teresa Cheng (Industrious Labs), Richard Hart (ACEEE)

Host: David Roberts

Volts turns down the blast-furnace hype and dials in on the workhorse reality of decarbonization: low-temperature industrial heat. Breweries, dairies, paper mills—the everyday factories that keep shelves stocked—run largely on steam and hot water. '

In this sharp, policy-literate episode, David Roberts steers a grounded conversation with Teresa Cheng and Richard Hart about replacing gas boilers with industrial heat pumps, electric boilers, and thermal storage—and about the hard part: organizing thousands of risk-averse facilities to actually make the switch.

It’s a pragmatic hour that speaks directly to regulators, utilities, plant managers, and grid planners who need near-term wins without demonizing any energy source or the people who work in it.

Overview of Guests & Topics

Cheng, who leads California efforts at Industrious Labs, frames the political and economic levers—grants, green-bank loans, air-quality rules, and rate design—that can de-risk first movers.

Hart, who directs industry work at ACEEE, lays out the engineering and market landscape: ~39–43k industrial boilers in the U.S., a typical 25-year life, and steady replacement decisions happening every workday.

Together they cover technologies (industrial heat pumps, e-boilers, and “hot rocks” thermal batteries), the infamous spark gap (electricity vs. gas prices), grid flexibility, and state models ranging from California’s INDIGO grants to Illinois’ “clean industry concierge” and Pennsylvania’s Rise PA program.

Some Podcast Takeaways

1) The tech is ready; the deployment muscle is not.

For low- to medium-temperature processes (roughly up to ~200°C), the toolbox is on the shelf now. Industrial heat pumps can deliver 200–500% “efficiency” (moving more heat than the electricity they consume), e-boilers can be plug-and-play with existing steam loops, and thermal batteries can charge off the grid and dispatch steam on demand. The physics aren’t the roadblock here. The challenge is coordinating decisions across thousands of heterogeneous sites with different duty cycles, floor space, and process temperatures. That means procurement teams, plant engineers, and finance/leasing companies become as important as the equipment vendors. The episode makes clear: decarbonizing this slice of industry is a management, financing, and confidence-building problem as much as an engineering one.

2) Costs are converging—but policy needs to bridge the spark gap now.

On sticker price and many tariffs, gas still looks cheaper than electrons, especially in California. Upfront capex and installation complexity can make heat pumps feel like a heavy lift. But two dynamics are narrowing the gap: (a) learning-curve cost declines as manufacturers and installers scale up, and (b) smarter economics that reward flexibility—charging thermal storage or running heat pumps when wholesale prices are low or renewables are being curtailed. Grants (e.g., California’s INDIGO), green-bank loans, accelerated depreciation, and concierge-style technical assistance can pull projects over the line today so that market forces can carry them tomorrow.

3) Electrified heat can be a grid asset, not a burden.

Roberts and guests flip a common narrative: bringing more industry onto the grid does not have to mean piling demand onto peak. With industrial heat pumps and thermal storage, many plants can shift load to midday (exactly when some grids curtail renewables) and ride through evening peaks. That’s valuable flexibility—especially if rate design and demand response programs compensate it. The policy trick is simple in concept and hard in practice: don’t add peak to the peak. Aim electrified process heat squarely at the hours when clean power is abundant and cheap.

Other Topics of Note

California features prominently. Cheng outlines AB1280 (extending INDIGO grants and adding low-cost financing) and a South Coast AQMD rule phasing in zero-NOx “baby boiler” replacements, paired with a realistic read on political headwinds after recent federal shifts.

Hart widens the lens with examples from Illinois (EPA-funded “clean industry concierge”), Pennsylvania’s Rise PA grants, Colorado’s GEMM program for top emitters, Massachusetts’ efficiency plans with carbon components, and New York’s clean-energy funding plus emerging OEM presence.

There’s also a useful industry snapshot: two-thirds of U.S. boilers are relatively small (<10 MMBtu), making this a distributed challenge with daily purchase orders quietly locking in 25-year decisions.

The conversation even touches Denmark as a model for coherent national strategy—then snaps back to U.S. federalism where states act as “labs” for practical blends of regs, grants, and rate reform.

Conclusion

This is Volts at its best: an honest, nuts-and-bolts briefing on a decarbonization tranche big enough to matter and tractable enough to move now. No silver bullets, no villain-of-the-week—just the recognition that better heat tech exists, grid-friendly operation is feasible, and the next 5–10 years hinge on getting incentives, financing, and rate design to lower the drawbridge for real factories with real production schedules.

If you work in energy policy, utility planning, industrial operations, or climate-savvy economic development, put this one in your rotation. It’s a blueprint for near-term, scalable wins—one boiler room at a time.

