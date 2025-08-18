Artificial intelligence may live in “the cloud,” but down here on Earth it runs on land, steel, silicon—and water. As tech giants race to expand server farms and train ever-larger AI models, a less visible resource is being consumed at staggering rates. Water, once a footnote in the story of digital progress, has become a central character.

When people picture a data center, they imagine blinking servers and endless racks of computers. Few picture the vast amounts of water flowing in and out of those facilities every day. Water is required not just to cool processors running at full tilt, but also to mix the concrete that forms the buildings, to suppress dust during construction, and even to power the electricity that drives the machines.

In reality, there are three distinct categories of water tied to AI: the direct operational water used for cooling servers, the indirect water consumed in generating the power that data centers rely on, and the embedded water in construction and manufacturing—especially in the chips that make AI possible. Each adds up to a surprisingly large footprint.

Cooling the Machines

The most visible use of water comes from cooling. Every server generates heat, and in an AI facility running at maximum load, the thermal output is immense. For decades, operators have relied on evaporative cooling towers, which function much like industrial-sized swamp coolers. Hot air from the servers is passed over chilled water, which evaporates and carries the heat away.

Efficiency is measured by a metric called Water Usage Effectiveness, or WUE, which tracks how many liters of water are required for every kilowatt-hour of computing. In modern U.S. facilities, the average WUE has fallen to roughly 0.36 liters per kWh. That translates to more than 800,000 gallons of water per year for every megawatt of computing power. Older facilities, by contrast, can consume four or five times that amount.

The numbers are not abstract. In Iowa, Microsoft’s West Des Moines campuses drew more than 11 million gallons of water during a single hot month, and in Oregon, Google’s servers in The Dalles consumed over 350 million gallons in one year. These volumes make data centers among the largest single industrial water users in certain towns—putting them in direct competition with farmers, factories, and residents.

The Hidden Water in Power

Even if a facility were to eliminate cooling towers altogether, its water footprint would not disappear. Electricity production itself carries a heavy burden. Thermoelectric plants—coal, gas, and nuclear—consume nearly half a gallon of water per kilowatt-hour. Hydropower, long considered a clean option, can evaporate far more: in some regions, as much as 9 to 18 gallons per kilowatt-hour due to reservoir evaporation.

This means that a one-megawatt data center running nonstop for a year can be responsible for another four million gallons of “off-site” water consumption, simply through its electricity use. Ironically, in some locations, the water used in power generation exceeds the water used on-site to cool servers.

Building with Water

Before a data center begins humming, it consumes water in another way: construction. Vast concrete pads require tens of thousands of cubic yards of material, each mixed with more than 30 gallons of water. Freshly poured concrete must then be cured, often with gallons sprayed daily to keep it moist. Dust control on construction sites can require tanker trucks spraying thousands of gallons every day.

While these numbers don’t rival annual operational water use, they still add up. A multi-building campus can use several million gallons of water before the first server is even installed.

An example of a data centre’s operational water usage: on-site scope-1 water for server cooling (via cooling towers in the example) and off-site scope-2 water usage for electricity generation. The icons for AI models are only for illustration purposes.

The Supply Chain Footprint

Even less visible is the water embedded in the chips themselves. Semiconductor manufacturing is among the most water-intensive industrial processes on Earth. A single wafer can require thousands of gallons of ultrapure water for cleaning and etching. Large chip fabs in Taiwan and Arizona consume millions of gallons each day. When a data center deploys tens of thousands of GPUs for AI training, it also inherits this hidden, upstream water footprint.

Toward a Water-Positive Future?

In response to mounting criticism, the major cloud providers have pledged to become “water positive” by 2030. Google has promised to replenish 120 percent of the freshwater it consumes. Amazon Web Services has announced projects to recycle municipal wastewater for cooling. Microsoft is piloting zero-evaporation, closed-loop cooling systems that rely on liquid circulation rather than evaporating gallons into the air.

Yet critics argue that replenishment projects are often far from the communities where water is withdrawn. A program to restore wetlands in one region does little for farmers in Iowa or residents in Oregon who see their municipal water systems strained. Transparency is improving, but full accounting remains patchy.

Conclusion: A New Benchmark for AI

The AI revolution is frequently measured in petaflops and megawatts, but the true cost may be better captured in gallons. Water has become the hidden currency of digital intelligence, shaping where data centers are built, how they are powered, and how they are perceived by the communities around them.

As artificial intelligence grows more powerful, the question isn’t just how much energy it consumes—it’s how much water the world is willing to give up for it.

Jason Spiess is an multi-award-winning journalist, entrepreneur, producer and content consultant.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

