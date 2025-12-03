In his December 3, 2025 episode of Volts, host David Roberts turns Illinois into a case study for where U.S. energy politics is headed: a blue state with soaring power bills, massive data-center growth, and a restructured grid that’s suddenly rediscovering central planning. The conversation dissects Illinois’ new Clean and Reliable Grid Affordability Act (CRGA)—the state’s third major clean-energy law in a decade—and asks a blunt question: can clean energy actually keep bills down when voters are already angry about prices?

The result is a dense, highly technical, but surprisingly lively hour-plus that feels less like a generic climate chat and more like sitting in on a strategy debrief between the people who actually wrote the bill.

Roberts is joined by Kady McFadden, a veteran Illinois organizer and lobbyist who helped shepherd both CEJA (the 2021 Climate and Equitable Jobs Act) and now CRGA, and John Delurey of Vote Solar, a key architect on the legislative and regulatory side. Between them, they offer inside-the-room detail on how CRGA was conceived, negotiated, and sold.

The episode walks through:

How Illinois followed FEJA (2016) and CEJA (2021) with yet another thousand-plus-page bill focused on the grid and affordability.

Why electricity prices are spiking despite big clean-energy wins—and who’s blaming whom (capacity markets, data centers, renewables, plant retirements).

How a restructured state with no central planner decided to invent one through a statewide Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) and a newly empowered Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC).

How storage, virtual power plants (VPPs), and distributed solar are being positioned as the cheapest way to handle new load—especially from data centers.

The coalition and labor politics that nearly derailed the bill, and what finally brought organized labor into “yes” territory.

It’s less “explainer” and more “post-game film session” for anyone tracking the future of state-level energy policy.

Illinois is quietly rewriting the rules for deregulated power markets.

A central storyline is how a fully restructured state decided that “let the market figure it out” is no longer good enough. After decades of relying on PJM and MISO capacity markets and merchant generators, lawmakers are now saying out loud that deregulation alone can’t manage rapid load growth and retirements. CRGA creates a state-run Integrated Resource Plan that spans both ComEd and Ameren territories and, crucially, is not written by utilities themselves. Instead, the Illinois Commerce Commission and Illinois Power Agency will model a least-cost, resource-adequate pathway and then have real authority to act on it.

That’s the quiet revolution: a restructured market that keeps competitive generation but layers central planning on top to steer investment toward storage and renewables, fine-tune the Renewable Portfolio Standard, and even sign power purchase agreements on behalf of ratepayers. The episode makes clear this is likely a national preview—other restructured states facing similar pressures may look to Illinois’ “best of both worlds” model rather than trying to roll back deregulation entirely.

Affordability—not climate—was the political spear tip.

McFadden is blunt: this was not sold as a climate bill inside the Capitol. Legislators were getting hammered at the doors about electric bills, not emissions targets. The first two questions she got in almost every meeting were: “How does this lower or protect my constituents’ bills?” and “Where is organized labor on this?”

The episode walks through how advocates reframed clean energy as the cheapest, fastest tool for affordability, not just an environmental imperative. They armed lawmakers with numbers from state modeling: projected net savings for ComEd and Ameren customers by 2030 and a headline claim that every $1 invested returns roughly $13 in reduced costs. That framing allowed Democrats to push a large clean-energy package while acknowledging that macro forces—capacity markets, fuel costs, data centers—will still put upward pressure on prices.

At the same time, labor politics almost broke the deal. Building trades were furious about sub-5-MW solar projects going to out-of-state, often non-union crews. Their core demand was more of the work, not a rollback of fossil plant retirements. The compromise: tighten project labor agreement requirements (dropping the threshold from 5 MW to 3 MW) while funding support so smaller, equity-focused contractors can still participate. The message is clear for other states: you don’t pass transformational energy bills without giving organized labor a substantive seat at the table—and a real slice of the construction work.

Storage, VPPs, and distributed resources are now central, not side dishes.

CRGA is arguably Illinois’ big leap into storage and VPPs, and the episode treats that as a major pivot in how the state thinks about grid capacity. Delurey outlines a statutory goal of 3 GW of bulk storage by 2030, with the IRP likely to push that higher if modeling shows it’s cost-effective. Storage is no longer framed as a nice-to-have; it’s cast as a core ingredient in the least-cost pathway.

On virtual power plants, Roberts pushes hard on whether Illinois is thinking big enough given the data-center surge. The answer is a two-step approach: start with a “scheduled dispatch” program that wrings more value out of the existing 1.1 GW of distributed generation—especially solar plus batteries—during peak hours, then build toward a fuller VPP framework that can incorporate EVs, thermostats, and other flexible load. The logic is that VPPs can deliver capacity faster than any new gas or nuclear plant and at lower cost, if the state can get the market design right.

The conversation repeatedly returns to the idea that the cheapest new “power plant” may be a network of homes, small businesses, and community solar projects, coordinated properly. With data centers “losing millions a day” waiting on interconnection, the podcast suggests a coming political deal: deep-pocketed load (data centers) pays to unlock distributed capacity in exchange for faster hookups. Illinois, they argue, is positioning itself to be an early test bed for that model.

Other Topics of Note

The episode also touches on several secondary but significant provisions of CRGA and related Illinois policy moves:

Grid-enhancing technologies and system audits : CRGA pushes utilities toward technologies that increase the throughput of existing transmission and distribution lines, a national hot topic as states try to use more of the grid they already have before building new wires.

Thermal energy networks and geothermal recognition : Pilot projects for shallow geothermal district systems and recognition of geothermal within the renewable credit framework broaden Illinois’ decarbonization toolkit beyond just wind and solar.

Nuclear politics : The bill lifts a moratorium on large-scale nuclear construction, largely as a political concession to pro-nuclear lawmakers and labor. McFadden is skeptical any big reactors will actually pencil out on cost or timing, but the change matters symbolically and for coalition-building.

Storage for All and equity : Building on “Solar for All,” the new Storage for All program aims to pair batteries with low-income solar installations, turning food pantries, community facilities, and homes into resilience hubs that can also participate in VPPs. It’s a notable shift from “just panels” toward complete, grid-integrated systems in disadvantaged communities.

Munis, co-ops, and possible RTO exit : Municipal utilities and rural co-ops, which serve over a million customers, will now be required to engage in more sophisticated planning—an attempt to avoid another Prairie State-style coal bet. There’s also a study on whether Illinois should leave PJM/MISO and form its own single-state RTO, framed as both a pressure tactic and a genuine exploration of options.

Transit and broader policy momentum: Roberts briefly notes that Illinois also passed a $1.5 billion transit package at the same time, underscoring that this is part of a larger, coordinated infrastructure and climate push under Governor JB Pritzker, not a one-off bill.

Conclusion

As a piece of energy journalism, this Volts episode delivers a rare mix of inside baseball and big-picture stakes. It’s heavy on acronyms—RPS, IRP, VPP, PJM, MISO—but the throughline is clear: Illinois is trying to prove that a state can go big on clean energy while tackling affordability head-on in a restructured market.

Roberts lets McFadden and Delurey do most of the talking, and they repay that trust with unusually candid accounts of coalition management, labor negotiations, and tactical retreats (like punting a full data-center regime to a future bill). Listeners get both the policy architecture and the political choreography required to move a thousand-page bill in a polarized environment.

For reporters, advocates, and policymakers watching state-level energy battles, this episode functions as a detailed field report from the front lines. For general listeners, it may feel dense—but if you want to understand where debates over rates, reliability, data centers, and “central planning” are headed, Illinois is the lab, and this conversation is the lab notebook.