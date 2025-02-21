Honoring Black History Month: Lewis H. Latimer and Electric Power
This Week In Energy is proud to recognize one of the first "pioneers” of the electric power industry, Lewis H. Latimer.
Each February, This Week In Energy honors Black History Month, which commemorates the achievements of Black Americans and highlights their central role in history.
Today, This Week In Energy is proud to recognize one of the first "pioneers” of the electric power industry,…
