Honda Plants 85,000 Trees to Capture Carbon and Enhance Biodiversity Near its Ohio Operations
Tree-planting initiative will sequester carbon and provide watershed enhancement.
Honda today announced the planting of 85,000 trees in Union County, Ohio as part of the company's latest effort to enhance biodiversity and reduce its environmental footprint.
The 85,000 trees planted on 100 acres of Honda-owned land along the Flat Branch Creek near its Marysville Auto Plant, East Liberty Auto Plant and Auto Development Center will incr…
