In a political environment where federal transportation authority feels like a seesaw in a windstorm, David Roberts’ recent Volts episode brings a pragmatic and timely message: state leaders may still have meaningful levers to support EV adoption, transit, and multimodal transportation — if they move fast.

This conversation with Liya Rechtman, senior transportation policy lead at Evergreen Action and former DOT advisor, isn’t doom-scroll climate content. It’s a playbook for governors looking to do something other than issue press releases and angry tweets.

And while Volts often leans more progress-climate than free-market-energy neutral, this episode has something rare in the electrified policy sphere — tactical clarity, not rhetorical panic. The takeaway? The federal pendulum is swinging hard, but state power isn’t gone. It’s under-exercised.

Roberts and Rechtman dissect the mechanics of federal transportation funding — not as an abstract bureaucracy lesson, but as the battlefield where America’s transportation future is being decided. The conversation centers around surface transportation reauthorization, the looming sunset of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law formula, and the obscure-but-powerful transfer authority states can use to redirect highway dollars into EV and transit infrastructure.

There’s also a candid acknowledgment of the cultural and institutional inertia inside state DOTs — an ecosystem historically built around highways, ribbon-cuttings, and risk-averse engineering culture. Yet the tone remains cautiously optimistic: personnel is changing, planning tools are improving, and governors can still steer policy even in an adversarial federal climate.

Governors hold more transportation power than they think — and there’s a one-year clock

Rechtman emphasizes that states still have the authority to shift federal highway funds into more flexible programs like the Surface Transportation Block Grant. These transfers don’t require legislative approval, aren’t dependent on federal goodwill, and can move hundreds of millions of dollars.

For governors who brand themselves as anti-gridlock, pro-innovation, or pro-future-economy — this isn’t just policy. It’s a political branding opportunity. Instead of symbolic fights, they can make material moves.

The culture inside DOTs matters as much as the statute book

This conversation shines a rare light on the human factors inside transportation policy. Engineers face liability pressures that discourage innovation. DOT budget teams operate on muscle memory. Climate offices are often siloed. Real change requires reform in who advises governors and who signs off on transportation models — not just big speeches on EVs.

Rechtman’s framing here reflects something energy folks understand well: systems don’t change quickly just because funding appears. Culture eats budget for breakfast.

Silence is the enemy — not oil, not roads, not EVs

What makes this episode compelling for This Week In Energy listeners is the absence of moral crusading. Instead, it’s all execution: flexibilities, timelines, formulas, and modeling reforms. The tone aligns well with a principle we bring to energy reporting — every energy source has a purpose, and the real threat is stagnation, not technology choice.

Rechtman isn’t arguing against highways or for banning cars — she’s arguing for updating economic models, land-use thinking, and funding pathways so transportation reflects 21st-century mobility needs and market signals.

Other Topics of Note

Induced demand & modeling reform — a technocratic realism: build more lanes and traffic will return. Updating models isn’t political — it’s fiscal discipline.

Engineering liability issues — fascinating insight. Engineers avoid innovation because the professional risk is personal. Innovation requires structural support, not just slogans.

Federal pressure cuts both ways — DOTs and industry still have real leverage when funding core infrastructure. There are limits, even in polarized times, to how far ideology can push transportation operations.

Conclusion

This episode is a reminder that transportation policy isn’t red vs blue — it’s infrastructure vs inertia. Roberts and Rechtman don’t romanticize transit nor vilify highways. They treat funding like the practical tool it is, and governance like the execution challenge it always has been.

For This Week In Energy listeners, the takeaway is clear:

✔ Federal winds are shifting

✔ States still have power

✔ Execution beats outrage

✔ Healthy markets, healthy communities, and healthy transportation systems aren’t mutually exclusive

Governors talk a lot about defending their states’ futures. This episode lays out a rare thing in today’s policy world — a concrete way to do it.

If only more energy conversations sounded like this.

All Energy Has A Purpose and We Are All Energy!

