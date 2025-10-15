As the first cold fronts roll across the Plains and Appalachians, families from Montana to Massachusetts are bracing for more than just winter chill — they’re bracing for the bill. In 2025, energy costs are climbing almost everywhere, with both natural gas and electricity rates trending sharply higher.

From a 36 percent gas hike in Montana to double-digit electricity increases in the Northeast, utilities and regulators say the culprits are familiar: fuel volatility, aging infrastructure, and policy mandates. But the real story is how those numbers add up at the kitchen table.

A Snapshot of the 2025 Energy Landscape

Across the country, rate filings and regulatory approvals show a common pattern:

natural gas prices are volatile again, and electric utilities are raising delivery and infrastructure charges to pay for modernization, climate-resilience projects, and decarbonization mandates.

Below is a sampling of recent rate actions illustrating the scale and diversity of this trend.

⚡ Heating & Electricity Rate Changes Across the U.S. — Fall 2025

🔹 Natural Gas

Colorado – Black Hills Energy

• Change: − 3 % • Impact: Slight bill decrease on the Western Slope

• Reason: Lower wholesale gas prices • Status: Approved Q4 2025

Wisconsin – Xcel Energy

• Change: + 15 % • Impact: Higher winter heating bills

• Reason: Commodity cost spikes, pipeline supply • Status: Filed Fall 2025

Michigan – Consumers Energy

• Change: + 8.1 % (≈ $6.44 / mo.) • Impact: Typical customer up 8 %

• Reason: Pipeline and safety upgrades • Status: Effective Nov 1 2025

Ohio – Stark County Aggregation

• Change: Fixed $4.65 – $6.74 / Mcf • Impact: Up from $3.95 / Mcf in 2024

• Reason: Renewed group-purchase contract • Status: 2025 – 2026 term

Delaware – Delmarva & Chesapeake Utilities

• Change: + 13 % – 18 % • Impact: +$11 – $16 / mo.

• Reason: Pass-through commodity and storage costs • Status: Nov 1 2025

Montana – MDU

• Change: + 36 % • Impact: Avg bill $44.61 → $60.54 / mo.

• Reason: Commodity and infrastructure costs • Status: Approved 2025

North Carolina – Enbridge Gas (NC)

• Change: + 12.37 % (≈ $6.30 / mo.) • Impact: Statewide residential

• Reason: System upgrades and return on equity • Status: Pending Nov 1 2025

Connecticut – Yankee Gas / Eversource

• Change: + 8 % (≈ $9 / mo.) • Impact: Reduced from $43 / mo. initial ask

• Reason: Safety and maintenance projects • Status: Decision due Oct 28 2025

Ohio – Duke Energy (Southwest OH)

• Change: + 77 % combined gas + electric (2020 → 2025)

• Impact: Avg bill $175 → $310 / mo.

• Reason: Fuel costs and infrastructure reinvestment • Status: PUCO data Aug 2025

🔹 Electric

Massachusetts – National Grid / Eversource

• Change: + 12 % – 14 % • Impact: ≈ $20 / mo. higher

• Reason: Fuel and infrastructure costs • Status: Winter 2025

Rhode Island – Rhode Island Energy (PPL)

• Change: + 16 % (≈ $22 / mo.) • Impact: Seasonal winter increase

• Reason: Higher supply costs • Status: Effective Oct 1 2025

New Jersey – PSE&G / JCP&L / ACE

• Change: + 20 % (≈ $20 / mo.) • Impact: Statewide average jump June 2025

• Reason: PJM capacity and auction pricing • Status: Active (+ $100 bill credit program)

Delaware – Delmarva Power (Electric)

• Change: + 13 % avg • Impact: +$11 / mo. (typical customer)

• Reason: Higher wholesale and fuel adjustments • Status: Nov 1 2025

Rhode Island – Winter Electric Comparison

• Current Rate: 14.77¢ / kWh • Last Winter: ~10 % higher

• Note: Even with increase, below 2022 record peak

National Average – (Utility Dive Data)

• Change: + 6.6 % nationally • High outliers: Maine +25 %, D.C. +23 %

• Reason: Natural gas generation costs + grid investment

Across the country, natural-gas and electric bills are climbing. From Montana’s 36 % gas hike to Rhode Island’s 16 % winter electric surge, 2025 is shaping up as one of the most expensive heating seasons in recent memory.

From Pass-Throughs to Policy: Several Reasons Why Rates Are Rising

1. The Fuel Factor

Natural gas remains the backbone of U.S. heating and a major input for electricity generation. After several quiet years of low prices, executives from Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico now forecast Henry Hub gas averaging $3.66 per MMBtu by year-end.

Even modest increases ripple downstream: utilities pass those higher procurement costs directly to consumers through Gas Cost Adjustments and Fuel Recovery Riders.

2. Infrastructure and Safety Spending

From Michigan to Connecticut, many rate cases cite “aging pipelines” or “safety upgrades.” Regulators often approve smaller-than-requested hikes but still authorize hundreds of millions for replacements. These upgrades improve reliability but embed long-term costs into rate bases.

3. Electrification & the Grid

The push to electrify homes and transport has expanded demand just as utilities face supply-chain inflation. Utility Dive reports residential electricity rates up 6.6 % nationally in the past year — and up more than 25 % in states like Maine and D.C. The same natural gas volatility feeding heating bills also fuels electric generation costs.

4. Seasonal & Regional Volatility

In the Northeast, winter “supply season” brings spikes: Rhode Island’s 16 % jump and Massachusetts’ 13 % climb are annual reminders that cold weather magnifies price sensitivity. In contrast, western Colorado’s small decrease shows how localized storage and contract timing can soften the blow.

5. Regulation, Politics, and Public Pressure

Regulators from Connecticut to North Carolina are trimming ambitious rate requests, while governors in Massachusetts and New Jersey publicly pressure utilities to justify every charge. Meanwhile, some states (Delaware, Rhode Island) are experimenting with bill credits and seasonal smoothing to blunt “rate shock.”

6. Sustainability Costs

The least discussed — and fastest growing — line item behind rising energy rates is what could be called the sustainability premium: the cost of funding government mandates, compliance programs, and the administrative layers built to manage them.

Since 2020, thousands of new sustainability-related positions have appeared across federal, state, and municipal agencies — from Chief Sustainability Officers and Resilience Coordinators to Community Engagement Directors and ESG Compliance Analysts.

Each new department brings salaries, benefits, office space, consultants, networking events and reporting obligations that ultimately trace back to taxpayers and ratepayers.

The Council on Environmental Quality’s Office of the Federal Chief Sustainability Officer, created by Executive Order 14057 in 2021, now coordinates sustainability teams across more than 20 federal agencies. Many states and cities have followed suit, hiring their own CSOs and “Just Transition” staff to implement climate action plans. Universities have launched climate centers, and utilities are expanding ESG divisions to qualify for green financing and tax credits.

Each addition, though “well intentioned”, represents a fixed cost that utilities and governments rarely absorb internally. Instead, they pass them through — as “environmental compliance fees,” “clean energy riders,” or “sustainability surcharges.”

The math adds up fast:

A single mid-sized city’s sustainability office with 5–7 employees costs roughly $1.5–$2 million annually in salaries and overhead.

Multiply that by hundreds of municipalities nationwide, plus state and federal agencies, and the recurring expense easily exceeds $250 million per year, before counting contractors and grants.

When new mandates require utilities to hire compliance officers or outside consultants, those costs are added to the rate base and recovered directly from customers.

While policymakers often highlight the benefits — cleaner fleets, more efficient buildings, electrified buses — the public seldom sees the corresponding price tag on their monthly bill. A family paying a $280 winter heating bill has no line labeled “Sustainability Administration,” but it’s there — folded into the cost of doing regulated business under expanding climate mandates.

The paradox is that many of these programs were sold as cost-saving innovations. Yet by design, most front-load expenses: compliance reporting, staff expansion, software systems, and marketing campaigns arrive years before the efficiency savings or emissions reductions materialize.

In short, the public pays for the transition before it reaps the benefit — and for many families, the waiting period feels indistinguishable from decline.

The Human Cost

The cumulative effect is staggering.

In Southwest Ohio, a typical Duke Energy household now pays $310 a month, up 77 % since 2020. For families already grappling with food, rent, and insurance inflation, energy bills are becoming the next crisis line item.

Low-income households spend a disproportionate share of income on energy — often 10 % or more, compared to 3 %–4 % for wealthier families. Assistance programs exist (LIHEAP, utility hardship funds), but most aren’t keeping pace with today’s rate acceleration.

Federal data and regional surveys suggest energy inflation may persist into 2026:

Over 100 gas and electric utilities nationwide have filed or implemented rate increases totaling $67 billion in added annual costs.

As more generation shifts to renewables backed by gas “firming,” both fuels remain tied together in the pricing chain.

Policy uncertainty — from pipeline permitting to carbon accounting — continues to cloud investment decisions and, by extension, consumer bills.

Still, the story isn’t uniform. A few utilities (like Black Hills Energy in western Colorado) show that disciplined hedging and diversified sourcing can stabilize prices. Local aggregation programs, such as Stark County’s, demonstrate how collective purchasing can lock in fixed rates for a season or two — even if slightly higher than historic lows.

Conclusion: Energy at a Crossroads

Whether the bill comes from Duke Energy in Ohio or Rhode Island Energy in New England, Americans are paying more for the same heat and light. The irony is that this price pain arrives during an era of energy abundance — record natural-gas production, record renewable capacity, and record political debate about affordability.

The 2025–2026 heating season will test whether utilities, regulators, and policymakers can deliver on two promises at once: reliability and affordability. For now, households are left to budget for both the thermostat and the electric meter — each quietly inching upward.

Jason Spiess is an multi-award-winning journalist, entrepreneur, producer and content consultant. Spiess, who began working in the media at age 10, has over 35 years of media experience in broadcasting, journalism, reporting and principal ownership in media companies. Spiess is currently the host of several newsmagazine programs that air across a 22 radio stations and podcasts worldwide through podcast platforms, as well as a combined Substack and social media audience of over 500K followers. Connect with Spiess on LinkedIn

All Energy Has A Purpose and We Are All Energy!

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK