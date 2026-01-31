Signing of strategic partnership between KS Orka Renewables and Halliburton (source: KS Orka)

KS Orka Renewables Pte. Ltd. (KS Orka) has announced a strategic partnership with Halliburton to support geothermal project development across its project sites in Indonesia. This collaboration includes geothermal well construction across multiple development phases at the PT Sorik Marapi Geothermal Power (SMGP) site in North Sumatra and the PT Sokoria Geothermal Indonesia (SGI) site in East Nusa Tenggara.

Under the contract agreement, Halliburton will provide directional drilling, cementing services, drilling fluids, and drill bits to support geothermal drilling programs for both SMGP and SGI projects. These activities will be conducted based on HSE standard, operational reliability, and sustainable principle. The collaboration combines KS Orka Renewables Pte. Ltd.’s proven expertise in delivering cost-efficient geothermal wells and Halliburton’s advanced drilling technologies and operational excellence.

“KS Orka Renewables Pte. Ltd. welcomes the opportunity to extend its relationship with Halliburton to meet our geothermal power goals in Indonesia and help us deliver some of the lowest cost per foot geothermal wells in Indonesia. Halliburton, as a critical member of our team, will support the drilling phase of our project that will help greatly expand our current capacity,” said Cao Kejian, President Director of KS Orka Renewables Pte. Ltd.

KS Orka currently has a total installed geothermal power generation capacity of 208 MW across the Sorik Marapi (200 MW) and Sokoria (8 MW) project sites. Before the end of 2024, the company announced the start of commercial operations of Unit 5 of the Sorik Marapi geothermal power plant, with a capacity of 33 MWe. KS Orka has also ventured into foreign markets, acquiring the Turawell geothermal power project in Hungary.

