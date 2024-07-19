"It will be going all the way down to the road down there and then it will be cutting the whole farm in half all the way down to where our wetlands down at the next road," Kathy Stockdale said.(Photo Source: Conner Hendricks)

A group of landowners, lawmakers, and local governments say the Iowa Utilities Commission made the wrong call when it gave the green light for a carbon capture pipeline. The IUC granted Summit Carbon Solutions the power to access unwilling landowners’ land to build it.

Republican State Rep. Charley Thomson of Charles City is leading three dozen republican state legislators’ appeal to the Iowa Utilities Commission.

Thomson says the IUC made its ruling on the project with unanswered questions about the project’s safety and benefit to the public. “The whole thing is written as if they had a conclusion they wanted to reach and then they had certain things they wanted, points they wanted to make sure that they had touched on,” Thomson said.

Summit says its project will eliminate enough carbon to equal taking 4 million cars a year off the roads, but Thomson doubts that. “It’s a little like very slowly like trying to drain Lake Michigan or Lake Superior into a mason jar using a tablespoon,” Thomson said.

The pipeline will run more than a third of the counties in Iowa.

Thomson says not everyone who will be impacted got to talk to the commission before the decision. “If you had a house in proximity but not over the pipeline route, even though you are at risk safety wise of something happening with this and you getting killed, they didn’t want to hear from you,” Thomson said.

Local governments are also asking the commission to take another look.

While Summit says the total project across multiple states will bring an investment of $8 billion to the region, Steve Kenkel with the Shelby County Board of Supervisors says it could hurt their economic development. “The new residential, the new commercial property out there, that’s our tax base. That’s how we grow down the road and if that starts erode, who’s going to want to build around this?,” Kenkel said.

Summit says 75% of landowners have signed voluntary agreements with the company to allow the company to build under their land. Despite that, Thomson says it’s still fair to ask everyone to go through the project approval process all over again. “Keep in mind our constitution is designed to protect the people with unpopular opinions or unpopular positions in litigation,” Thomson said.

The IUC has 30 days to review the request to reconsider. If they decline to revisit the matter, Thomson says they’re exploring their legal options through the courts.

Eminent Domain Issues

Landowners in roughly one third of Iowa are waiting to see if Summit Carbon Solutions will be given permission to build a carbon sequestration pipeline through their land. 75% of landowners have signed voluntary agreements with Summit to allow access, but the company may use eminent domain to allow it to force access for the rest.

House lawmakers passed a bill to make private use of eminent domain more difficult, but senate Republicans refused to take up the bill.

Kathy Stockdale’s family has farmed their land in Iowa Falls for more than a hundred years. “Corn and soybeans. And our son in the last eight years has come back to help farm,” Stockdale said.

The proposed Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline will run through her farm. “It will be going all the way down to the road down there and then it will be cutting the whole farm in half all the way down to where our wetlands down at the next road,” Stockdale said.

She’s opposed to the pipeline. “I’m fighting for my property rights. I believe God gave us this land to take care of and with that comes those property rights, and if we lose property rights, we lose all control over anything and everything we want to do on our farms,” Stockdale said.

For the past three years, lawmakers in the Iowa House have passed legislation to rein in the use of eminent domain.

Most recently, a bill by State Rep. Charley Thomson of Charles City would allow landowners and pipeline companies to go to court to ask whether the use of eminent domain was constitutional and benefited the public. “Land is the original asset in Iowa. It’s in our souls. An unjust taking of land without remedy is not only irritating, it’s outrageous,” Thomson said.

State Rep. Bobby Kaufmann of Wilton said, “Government does not exist to make the confiscation of private property easier for you. Government does not exist to make the confiscation of private property more financially advantageous for you.”

But like years prior, the Iowa Senate didn’t take those bills up for debate. Stockdale has been at the capitol nearly every week during the legislative session for the better part of three years, and says she’s talked to enough senators to know it would’ve passed if they brought it up. “As a Republican, and as an Iowan, it bothers me tremendously that only three or four senators can stop any legislation from going through,” Stockdale said.

Despite the setbacks, Stockdale doesn’t plan to stop fighting. “It just makes us fight harder. Especially with the new extensions. We’re already starting to reach out landowners and fill them in on what’s really going on,” Stockdale said.

Stockdale says she has a little more faith in legislation being passed next year, and she and other landowners are also looking at their legal options through the courts.

Summit Carbon Solutions CEO Lee Blank says their goal is to get 100% of landowners to sign voluntary easements. Blank says if and when the Iowa Utilities Board grants them a permit for the project, they expect many of the remaining landowners to sign agreements with the company.

