Electricity systems in many countries around the world are undergoing significant changes. Electricity demand is growing strongly worldwide, driven by rising use in industry, greater consumption for electric cooling and heating, the deployment of electric vehicles, and the expansion of data centres.

Increased electrification of end uses is mostly met with a rapid growth in generation from variable renewable sources. These changes necessitate a more flexible system. Grids play a crucial role in connecting new power sources and consumers, transporting electricity, and balancing supply and demand.

Grid congestion problems are holding back energy transitions in several countries

The Netherlands is a striking example of a country where grid congestion has become a major bottleneck to the energy transition, challenging climate targets as well as energy security and affordability, as described in IEA’s recent Netherlands 2024: Energy Policy Review. The Netherlands is experiencing a rapid energy system transformation through impressive growth in renewable electricity generation and electrification of end-uses. With a five-fold increase in solar PV capacity between 2018 and 2023, driven mainly by distributed rooftop installations supported by a favourable net metering policy, the Netherlands has in a short time become one of the world leaders in solar power.

At the same time, the country’s grid capacity did not expand sufficiently to accommodate all the new electricity demand and distributed supply. Furthermore, the net-metering arrangement provides payment for electricity delivered to the grid regardless of the market price, meaning that solar PV installations lack incentives to match the needs of the electricity system. This has resulted in grid congestion, an issue arising when electricity transfer capacity is not enough to transmit all available power from one point on the grid to another, and subsequent delays for adding or upgrading connections. In early 2025, there were around 10 000 large users (consumers or batteries) and 7 500 generation projects (larger than household-scale PV installations) waiting to connect to the Dutch electricity network.

Grid congestion has serious implications for economies and societies by delaying connections to the electricity network and therefore hindering important initiatives such as housing projects and industrial development. It undermines energy security, economic development and clean energy transitions. Grid congestion also causes higher direct costs for consumers. In 2022, TenneT, the Dutch transmission system operator, spent EUR 388 million on grid congestion management, over six times the amount spent in 2020, although this was partly linked to higher electricity prices. Similar trends are seen in other countries, such as Germany, where grid congestion management costs increased more than three-fold from 2020 to 2022 and surpassing EUR 4 billion. In most cases, these costs are passed on to the consumers via network charges.

Dealing with grid congestion is a high priority for the government of the Netherlands. In December 2022, the Minister of Climate and Energy presented a National Grid Congestion Action Programme, which was prepared and endorsed by a broad set of stakeholders including regional provinces, grid operators, the regulator, and several industry clusters and organisations. The action programme focuses on three main objectives: 1) faster construction of grid extensions; 2) better use of the grid through smart solutions; and 3) smarter insight into what happens with the grids. Within each objective, the programme contains actions with dedicated working groups responsible for implementation and reporting on progress. Other countries can use this collaborative and transparent approach to finding solutions to grid congestion as inspiration, and act before the situation becomes as severe.

In addition to accelerating the expansion of grids, the existing grid capacity needs to be used more efficiently

IEA analysis indicates that countries seeking to prevent or address grid congestion should adopt a proactive approach to grid expansion by means of anticipatory planning and regulatory reforms that incentivise grid investments in line with countries’ energy policy priorities. In addition to grid expansion, congestion can be mitigated by implementing various grid enhancing technologies, increasing transparency on available capacity, and creating regulatory frameworks and clear price signals to unlock flexibility from consumers, producers and energy storage assets connected to the grid.

Grid-enhancing solutions can increase the capacity to transfer electrons faster than building new lines. This includes reconductoring (retrofitting existing power lines with higher capacity conductors to allow greater power flows), voltage uprating (increasing the voltage level to raise the capacity in the existing grid), dynamic line rating (monitoring and optimising how much electricity can flow through power lines) and advanced network operation practices. Network operators have adopted grid enhancement solutions in several systems. In Ireland, for example, the distribution system operator ESB Networks is upgrading the 10 kV medium voltage (MV) network to 20 kV, leading to a four-fold increase in capacity on the medium voltage network and reduced losses in the system. Dynamic line rating is being applied by network operators worldwide, such as in Belgium by the transmission system operator Elia, who is using it to unlock capacity in its transmission lines across the country.

Capacity maps provide an excellent starting point for addressing grid congestion. These maps can be developed to enhance transparency on available grid capacity, help identify where new investments are needed and attract innovative solutions by clarifying the causes and costs of congestion. Geographic information about grid capacity and potential new connections is also useful when designing incentives for co-locating supply and demand. EV charging, for example, can be built in locations where rooftop solar PV exists to minimise the need to transport the electricity through the distribution grid. As many countries have developed similar capacity maps, network operators can inspire and learn from each other to make the information presented as transparent and useful as possible.

Leveraging flexibility from distributed energy resources such as rooftop solar PV, home battery systems, EVs and smart appliances is also crucial for managing grid congestion. This requires modern communication and control equipment, as well as appropriate price signals to ensure their consumption and production behaviour benefits the entire energy system. The rapid growth in grid-scale battery storage systems can also provide important solutions for grid congestion. To ensure that flexibility assets are operated in a way that helps solve grid congestion, locational and operational price signals should reflect the situation of the local grid, as well as the national system, including through new contract forms and local flexibility markets.

The legal and regulatory framework plays an important role in enabling more efficient use of existing grids. ACM, the Dutch regulator, is increasing the mandate and responsibility for system operators to utilise the existing grid more efficiently by introducing new tariffs and non-firm contract forms to incentivise flexibility and reduce consumption during peak hours. In Germany, the federal network agency and regulator Bundesnetzagentur established a two-year test phase for switchable loads to participate in the “use instead of curtail” programme that encourages customers to use renewable electricity that would otherwise be curtailed owing to grid congestion. In Lithuania, a new legal concept of ‘hybrid power plants’ was introduced in 2022, which allows solar PV, wind power and battery storage to connect as one hybrid power plant, to maximise the use of the existing grid.

Overcoming grid congestion calls for proactive policies and innovations

Grid congestion poses a growing risk to energy security and energy transitions. Addressing this challenge requires action across several fronts. Policy makers must prioritise anticipatory planning and establish regulatory frameworks that incentivise investments in both grid expansions and technologies enabling better use of existing infrastructure. Transparent data on grid capacity and connection requests is critical to identify bottlenecks, guide investment decisions and foster public trust. Regulators should enable grid operators to adopt innovative solutions, such as new tariff structures and connection agreements that unlock flexibility from both large consumers and distributed energy resources. Electricity market designs should also deliver clear, locational price signals that reflect the grid conditions, driving efficient use of infrastructure and supporting the broader system needs.

Drawing on lessons from the Netherlands and other countries facing severe grid congestion challenges, governments worldwide can adopt proven strategies to prevent similar issues. The IEA’s Energy Policy Reviews offer valuable insights and guidance for navigating these challenges and ensuring that grid infrastructure keeps pace with changing energy systems. Furthermore, the international Summit on the Future of Energy Security, organised by the IEA in partnership with the UK government on the 24-25 April in London, will be an opportunity for leaders and decision makers around the world to reflect on the tools needed to address traditional and emerging energy security risks, including the role of grids in the electricity sector.

This Week In Energy republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK

Paramount+ offers its subscribers a plethora of quality content.

From classic films to banger TV shows like 1883 and Star Trek: Discovery, there’s no shortage of entertainment to explore.

How about some cult favorites like Red Dawn, Grease and There Will Be Blood?

Start Streaming Today!

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK