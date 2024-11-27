Lynn Granger, the Colorado regional director of the American Petroleum Institute, will become President and CEO of the Colorado Oil and Gas Association.

Granger will officially start in January and replace departing President and CEO Dan Haley.

Granger spent more than two decades working in energy policy and strategic communications leadership, including five years in the U.S. Army. Granger served as the press officer for the United States Army Europe commanding general and was the spokesperson for United States Army Europe.

She also worked as communications director for the Colorado Department of Revenue and as chief operating officer for Colorado Concern, a statewide CEO-based organization promoting a pro-business environment.

“I am deeply honored to be selected to lead COGA at such a pivotal time for our industry,” Granger said in a news release. “Throughout my career I’ve seen firsthand the vital role oil and gas plays in our communities and my commitment to advancing this industry – and the mission to deliver clean, affordable, and reliable energy for all – has never been stronger.”

Granger said restricting access to essential resources causes impacts to cascade through communities, “often forcing those who can least afford it to shoulder the burden of higher energy costs.”

“I know the privilege of advocating for Colorado’s oil and gas industry comes with profound responsibility, and I am grateful for the trust placed in me to lead such important work,” Granger added.

COGA Board Chair and Vice President of the Rockies Business Unit at Chevron, Kim McHugh, said in a release, “In Lynn Granger, we've found a leader whose track record speaks volumes. Her effectiveness in advancing industry priorities is matched only by her ability to navigate complex policy discussions with grace and intelligence.”

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.



CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL DISCOUNT LINK

Christmas is about to go up in flames in the new movie Dear Santa, starring Jack Black!

From the minds who brought you Dumb and Dumber, Dear Santa follows what happens when a young boy’s spelling mistake causes his letter to Santa to go to the wrong recipient.

Dear Santa is now streaming on Paramount+

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL DISCOUNT LINK