Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has expressed his dissatisfaction with the Florida House of Representatives for entertaining a proposal related to carbon sequestration, which is being considered by Republican lawmakers.

In a video posted on X, DeSantis voiced his concerns, stating, “The Florida House of Representatives has a Republican supermajority, and what are they spending their time doing? Well, they are hearing in a committee a bill about carbon sequestration potentially injecting carbon into our soil, aquifer, and even our ocean floor.”

The Governor dismissed carbon sequestration as “a scam,” accusing it of being a part of “climate ideology” that has no place in Florida’s legal framework, and urged lawmakers to reject the idea of carbon sequestration, saying, “Don’t indulge the left with carbon sequestration.”

DeSantis’s remarks have resonated with many of his supporters on social media, with some advocating for alternative methods of carbon capture, such as tree planting.

Others on the platform inquired about the names of the Republicans involved in the proposal, calling it a “scam.”

Alex Cranberg, the chairman of Aspect Energy, an oil and gas company, responded to DeSantis, urging caution in labeling the practice of injecting CO2 into underground oil reservoirs as harmful.

Cranberg explained, “Let’s be careful not to stigmatize the valuable and long-standing practice of injecting CO2 into underground oil reservoirs to enhance oil recovery. As with most oil producing states this has gone on for years in Florida with zero criticism.”

Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR), a technique in which CO2 is pumped into oil reservoirs to boost production, can reportedly increase the output of a well by as much as 50%.

Lon Whitman, director of the Enhanced Oil Recovery Institute in Casper, Wyoming, explained to Politico in September that operators previously viewed CO2 injection purely as an additional cost and did not consider its long-term storage effects.

