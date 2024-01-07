Gov. Ron DeSantis and Gov. Asa Hutchinson to Share Their Biofuels Visions in Iowa
Every caucus year, the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association invites candidates actively campaigning in Iowa to speak at the annual Summit.
Gov. Ron DeSantis and Gov. Asa Hutchinson will join the lineup of featured guests at the 2024 Iowa Renewable Fuels Summit on January 11, 2024.
