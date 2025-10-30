Tech giant Google has announced its first corporate agreement to support a gas power plant with carbon capture and storage (CCS). The aim is to open early 2030.

Broadwing Energy, located in Decatur, Illinois, will capture and permanently store approximately 90% of its carbon dioxide emissions. By agreeing to buy most of the power it generates, Google is helping get this new baseload power source built and connected to the regional grid that supports its data centres.

The project is located at an industrial facility run by Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), which has nearly a decade of experience in safely storing CO2 from ethanol production.

A new power plant with over 400MW of generating capacity will be built on site, and the CO2 it generates will be permanently stored in ADM’s adjacent EPA-approved Class VI sequestration facilities, more than a mile underground.

Broadwing is the first project in a longer-term collaboration with project developer Low Carbon Infrastructure, a portfolio company of infrastructure investor, I Squared Capital, to develop future CCS facilities in the US and demonstrate how to deploy CCS projects for power generation at commercial scale.

Google hopes it will accelerate the path for CCS technology to become more accessible and affordable globally, helping to increase generating capacity while enabling emission reductions.

“Our goal is to help bring promising new CCS solutions to the market while learning and innovating quickly – the same approach we’ve taken with other energy technologies,” it said in a statement. “Our collaboration with LCI will help fast-track critical technical and operational improvements, from continuing to raise CO2 capture rates to improving system performance and economics.”

The project will incorporate a newly-released standard for CCS-specific Energy Attribute Certificates (EACs), developed by industry experts to ensure CCS projects can be accurately quantified in emissions reporting.

Source: Google

AI may provide solutions to its own energy demand and emissions problems.

In 2024 alone, Google claims five of its AI-powered products helped reduce an estimated 26 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent.

All kinds of energy sources and technologies will be needed to meet booming demand from data centres.

Electricity demand from data centres worldwide is set to more than double by 2030 to around 945 terawatt-hours (Twh), according to the International Energy Agency.

This week Google also signed a deal with NextEra Energy to bring Iowa’s only nuclear plant back to life, from early 2029, to meet rising digital and AI growth.

