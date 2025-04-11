On the heels of a visit with the president about energy, Gov. Greg Gianforte said Thursday the industry needs stability, and he could see potential benefits to changing the way Montana chooses energy regulators.

Currently, Montanans elect five members of the Public Service Commission by district. The PSC regulates monopoly utilities, including NorthWestern Energy.

Senate Bill 561 proposes that two commissioners be elected, and three be appointed by the governor — with a two-thirds confirmation vote required by the Senate.

Gianforte said he would not weigh in on the bill specifically, but he also said that under the proposals’ need for bipartisan confirmation, commissioner appointees would be vetted “strictly based on competency.”

“What’s really important as energy demand increases is a regulatory climate that gives predictability to both consumers and producers,” said Gianforte, a Republican.

“Because these are very large investments these firms are making, sometimes hundreds of millions or billions of dollars, they need to know that the regulatory climate is going to be stable and predictable.”

The governor made his statements at a press conference after visiting Tuesday with U.S. President Donald Trump about energy and attending a signing of executive orders in support of the coal industry.

At the 2025 Montana Legislature, legislators also are taking up a number of measures related to energy — bills, resolutions, study proposals — some that are hotly debated, and others that have earned bipartisan support.

Sen. Daniel Zolnikov, R-Billings, is the sponsor of Senate Bill 561, which got out of the Senate with on a 34-14 vote with both Democrats and Republicans in favor of it.

At a hearing on Wednesday, he said it offers a new “hybrid” way for the Montana Public Service Commissioners to be seated.

Currently, Montanans elect all five commissioners by district, and at least a couple of the current commissioners want things to stay that way.

But Zolnikov, who works in the energy field, said the two elected commissioners would continue to give voice to the people of Montana, and the three appointed ones would be the “nerds,” those offering industry expertise.

“Why don’t these guys just run for office? Because they’re not politicians,” Zolnikov said.

He said the higher bar for their confirmation — two-thirds in the Senate — ensures that both Republicans and Democrats have a hand in the appointments.

The legislature has seen other bills that proposed appointing commissioners in previous sessions and the current one, including a hybrid bill tabled this year. Thirty-nine states appoint their commissioners.

At the hearing in the House State Administration Committee, PSC President Brad Molnar and Commissioner Annie Bukacek both spoke in opposition to the idea, Molnar in part because he feared “cronyism.”

He said he takes his job seriously, he came out of retirement to do it, and his interest is in leaving Montana with “a good, solid energy future.”

Molnar, a former Republican legislator and previous member of the PSC, said he didn’t think he would need to come to the legislature and “fight for basic democracy.”

Molnar is also concerned with how the public would react to appointments and potential favoritism.

“My dad works for a big company, and they made a big donation to the governor,” Molnar said of how appointees might explain their selection.

The Northern Plains Resource Council also opposed the bill.

However, the Chamber of Commerce and Pattern Energy spoke in support of it.

Charles Robison, with the Chamber, said the business community has had “significant concerns” about the makeup of the PSC, especially in recent years.

“We’ve seen that elected nature detract from its ability, I think, to be objective,” Robison said.

Charles Denowh, on behalf of Pattern Energy, said the bill would offer the right balance and “could create a more stable operating environment in the state.”

Pattern Energy operates a wind farm in Stillwater County and is developing one in Rosebud and Treasure Counties.

The committee did not take immediate action on the bill Wednesday.

Governor talks ‘energy crisis’

At the press conference, Gianforte said he was grateful and proud to stand with the president as Trump issued orders that “pull the plug on Biden’s failed energy policy and flip the switch for American made energy.”

One of the orders said certain coal plants are allowed to comply with a less stringent version of federal regulations on Mercury and Air Toxics Standards for two years — “instead of the more onerous version put in place by the Biden Administration,” the White House said.

Gianforte said former President Joe Biden attacked Colstrip — site of a coal-fired electricity plant — and ended coal leases in the Powder River Basin through regulation.

Under Biden, he said, the cost of electricity rose “nearly 30%” and Gianforte pushed for an “all of the above” energy strategy, “like we have here in Montana.”

“As you’ve heard me say before, we have an energy crisis in the United States,” Gianforte said. “In fact, the energy crisis is one of the primary drivers in the affordability crisis.”

In a press release this week from the Montana Environmental Information Center, the nonprofit and health professionals criticized the orders from the president for harmful emissions from Colstrip, such as lead and arsenic.

“The Colstrip plant emissions are harming real people, disrupting real lives, and causing real economic damage,” said Dr. Robert Merchant, a Billings pulmonary physician, in a statement from the MEIC. “The economic benefits from reduced health issues in the region more than offset the implementation costs of pollution controls.”

Anne Hedges, executive director of the MEIC, said the modern energy era means it’s possible to protect health, save on health care bills, and decrease electricity costs at the same time.

“Harming health to eke out a bit more shareholder profit from a coal plant — especially one that’s the nation’s dirtiest for toxic emissions and is frequently broken when we need it most — is misguided, harmful and expensive.

“Perhaps the billionaires in charge don’t care about human health or their electricity bills, but everyday Montanans sure do.”

Studying transmission, urging energy independence

In the legislature, Zolnikov’s Senate Joint Resolution 21 drew bipartisan support in the Senate with a 46-2 vote, and it heads to the House.

SJ 21 proposes an interim study on interstate power and grid development, including the legal and regulatory framework for the state to participate in “new cooperative interstate agreements for electric transmission.”

At a hearing last week, Zolnikov said the main idea behind the resolution is to expand people’s knowledge on the topic, so legislators could delve into policy that would help Montana.

“As energy is changing, adjusting, growing, and some is being removed, it’s a very important part of the pie, and it’s typically not always the one most discussed,” Zolnikov said.

In support of the resolution were the Montana Environmental Information Center, Grid United, Montana Renewable Energy Association, and Renewable Northwest.

Sponsored by Rep. Greg Kmetz, R-Miles City, House Joint Resolution 15 also received support from both the oil and gas industry and renewable energy representatives.

The resolution says Montana’s electrical grid has evolved, but the state needs additional and updated transmission infrastructure to move power for economic development, reliability and affordability.

The resolution is coasting through the legislature, last week earning unanimous approval in the Senate Energy, Technology and Federal Relations Committee.

The legislature is also looking at a controversial resolution to support energy production, House Joint Resolution 17.

It aims to “unleash American energy by reforming and streamlining permitting obligations and repealing or revising environmental regulations and environmental reviews that do not align with national security interests.”

Sponsored by Majority Leader Steve Fitzpatrick, R-Great Falls, HJ 17 passed the House on mostly party lines, with Democrat Rep. Paul Tuss of Havre joining Republicans in support in its final vote.

Thursday, Tuss said he doesn’t like the language that lessens environmental safeguards, but he likes the idea of becoming even more energy independent, along with the jobs and economic expansion it would bring.

“Energy production and potential energy production is a frequent topic of interest along the Hi-Line and in my district,” Tuss said in a statement. “This resolution encourages the federal government to look into what’s possible concerning energy for the country.”

On the floor, the debate on HJ 17 was heated.

Fitzpatrick said it’s clear that energy is an issue, especially with the growing demand from artificial intelligence and computing, and Montana can’t solve all the problems at the state level.

“Many of them are related to federal policies and federal laws,” Fitzpatrick said. ”And what this bill very simply does is it asks Congress to sit down and get to work fixing some of the problems that have arisen.”

Rep. Debo Powers, D-Whitefish, said the idea of energy independence is a good goal, but she described the resolution as “appalling.”

Powers said it essentially calls for gutting federal environmental protections put in place after significant disasters, such as Love Canal, an historic, milestone contamination site.

“Our landmark environmental laws have restored our country’s water, air and land, and given substance to our God given right to clean air and water,” Powers said. “Let’s not go backwards. Let’s go forward.”

In support of the resolution, Speaker of the House Brandon Ler, R-Savage, said energy described as “clean” isn’t always so, such as all the concrete used to put wind turbines in place.

Ler said nobody wants to return to the days of dirty air and dirty water, and the federal government needs to be on board when it comes to energy needs or “our economy will cease to exist.”

“I’m from the East. We drill for oil. We drill for natural gas. And we dig for coal,” Ler said. “And we need this.”

