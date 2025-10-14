This week, the quiet workhorse of renewable energy — geothermal — is back in the global spotlight. From diplomatic deals in Beijing to experimental drilling in Utah and New Zealand, the subterranean energy sector is showing signs of a serious comeback.

Investors, engineers, and policymakers are all asking the same question: can the earth’s natural heat finally compete at scale with wind, solar, and gas?

🌋 1. Deep Heat in the Philippines

A Philippine-based energy firm has announced a multibillion-dollar investment to tap an underground heat reservoir expected to supply roughly 350 million cubic feet of gas equivalent per day. The project underscores how the Asia-Pacific region is rediscovering geothermal — a resource that delivers constant baseload power without relying on the weather.

For the Philippines, long known for volcanic activity but short on domestic fuel, this project represents both energy security and renewable leverage. The development is also linked to the Train 7 expansion at Nigeria LNG through Shell’s global gas portfolio, hinting at a broader integration of geothermal with LNG markets and infrastructure planning.

🤝 2. China + Iceland: Geothermal Diplomacy Heats Up

In Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Iceland’s President Halla Tómasdóttir signed a Joint Statement on Geothermal Cooperation, reaffirming both nations’ commitment to expand research, project development, and technology exchange.

The partnership is symbolic: Iceland is the world’s geothermal poster child, while China is the world’s largest clean-energy builder. Together, they’re signaling a future where geothermal technology — not just wind and solar — is part of the Belt and Road style export of energy expertise.

Analysts see this as “geothermal diplomacy” — the use of sustainable energy cooperation to strengthen international ties and project soft power. The move complements China’s growing focus on 24/7 clean power and diversifies its renewable toolkit beyond the intermittency of solar and wind.

💧 3. Utah’s “Waterless” Geothermal Push

In Millard County, Utah, Canadian firm Rodatherm has received local approval to continue construction on a 100-megawatt waterless geothermal facility. The design bypasses the traditional use of large water loops and injection wells — a major advantage in arid western regions where water scarcity often limits project viability.

Instead, the system uses alternative heat-transfer fluids in a closed-loop configuration, reducing both consumption and contamination risks. If successful, Rodatherm’s design could redefine geothermal’s footprint in dryland states like Nevada, Arizona, and Texas — places where abundant heat exists but water does not.

This “waterless geothermal” model also sidesteps regulatory bottlenecks tied to water rights and aquifer management, making it one of the more pragmatic evolutions in geothermal engineering.

⚗️ 4. New Zealand Dives Deep: Supercritical Geothermal

Across the Pacific, New Zealand has approved the nation’s first supercritical geothermal exploration well in the Taupō Volcanic Zone — an ambitious scientific and engineering venture that could redefine what “geothermal” means.

Backed by NZD 60 million in government funding, the program aims to drill into supercritical zones — areas where water exists above 374 °C and 218 bar, turning into a dense, super-hot fluid that holds five to ten times more energy than conventional geothermal steam. The project is a collaboration between the government, Mercury NZ, and a Māori land trust, ensuring community participation and shared ownership.

If proven feasible, supercritical geothermal could dramatically increase the power output per well and reposition geothermal as a high-capacity baseload solution in decarbonized grids.

⚡ Geothermal’s Global Moment

From the Philippines’ deep reservoirs to Iceland’s diplomacy, Utah’s waterless innovation, and New Zealand’s supercritical test wells — the message is clear: geothermal is no longer a niche technology. It’s diversifying, decentralizing, and modernizing in real time.

The new wave of projects isn’t just about drilling deeper — it’s about rethinking what “renewable” means in the context of energy security, resource efficiency, and global cooperation. Geothermal may never dominate headlines like EVs or hydrogen, but its quiet reliability and 24/7 power make it an indispensable piece of the future energy puzzle.

