Petitot River looking toward the Liard River, Northwest Territories, Canada (source: Nadine.teacher , CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons)

A geothermal energy development project in the Northwest Territories, Canada, is set to receive $2 million in funding through the Clean Energy for Rural and Remote Communities (CERRC) program. The project is to be developed by ADK Holdings Ltd., the economic development corporation of the Acho Dene Koe First Nation.

The funding announcement was made by Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories.

“It’s great to see innovative projects come to life that will contribute to reducing diesel use and bringing health and economic benefits to communities. It’s another step in the Government of Canada’s commitment to supporting reconciliation, further recognizing Indigenous communities’ expertise in addressing climate change and protecting the environment,” said McLeod.

The project aims to engage the community of Echaot’l Koe (Fort Liard) and support Acho Dene Koe First Nation in determining strategies to develop the geothermal resources within the territory of the First Nation in the Northwest Territories. It also involves identifying specific opportunities for geothermal resource development.

Developing geothermal resources aims to support the transition of the Indigenous communities to renewable energy, thus reducing dependence on diesel fuel for heating, as well as creating jobs and boosting economic development in the Fort Liard region.

“The ADK Geothermal Development project will make a real difference in the lives of people living in the Northwest Territories while also driving down climate-changing emissions. Indigenous communities deserve to have access to the resources they need to advance clean energy solutions in their home territories — and that is exactly what the Government of Canada is supporting through this project,” added The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources.

About the CERRC

Launched in 2018, the CERRC program has allocated $220 million over eight years to reduce diesel reliance for heat and power in Indigenous and remote communities. CERRC received an additional $233 million over five years through Budget 2021.

CERRC provides funding for renewable energy and capacity building projects to reduce the reliance on fossil fuels for heating and electricity in Indigenous, rural and remote communities across Canada to create warmer, healthier homes and provide savings to communities. The program has supported 111 projects nationally, including capacity building initiatives, large capital projects, innovation projects and bioheat projects.

