As the world grapples with the dual demands of energy security and decarbonization, all eyes will turn to Milan, Italy from September 9–12, 2025, when Gastech returns for its 53rd edition. Billed as the largest gathering of energy leaders, innovators, and policymakers in the world, the event promises to be a crucible where global energy challenges meet next-generation solutions.

With over 50,000 attendees, 1,000 exhibitors, and 1,000 expert speakers representing 150+ countries, Gastech 2025 will be more than a conference—it will be a barometer for the industry’s future, spanning natural gas, LNG, hydrogen, climate technologies, AI, and emerging decarbonization tools.

A Global Stage for Strategic Thinking

The Strategic Conference will bring together an unprecedented roster of CEOs, ministers, and policy leaders shaping the energy landscape. Confirmed speakers include:

Senator Adolfo Urso – Minister for Enterprises and Made in Italy, Italy

Guido Brusco – COO of Natural Resources, Eni

Lorenzo Simonelli – Chairman & CEO, Baker Hughes

Alessandra Pasini – CEO & Co-Founder, Zhero

Fatih Birol – Executive Director, International Energy Agency

Senior energy ministers from Hungary, Cyprus, Egypt, Nigeria, and Iraq

Key sessions will tackle pressing questions such as:

How will AI accelerate decarbonization across upstream and downstream operations?

What financial frameworks are needed to mobilize trillions for net-zero transitions?

Where does LNG stand in the global race toward energy security?

High-profile panels like “Leading Through Real-World Energy Transition Challenges” will feature executives from Shell and TotalEnergies, while global trade leaders from Trafigura and policymakers from the European Commission will share strategies for aligning climate goals with market realities.

Technical and Commercial Depth: Beyond the Boardroom

While the Strategic Conference maps the future, the Technical & Commercial Conference delivers practical insights for industry professionals on the frontlines.

With 300 speakers across 70 sessions spanning six specialized tracks, the program promises rigor and real-world applicability. Technical themes include:

Hydrogen & Low-Carbon Fuels : Advancements in industrial decarbonization

Climatetech : Carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) solutions

AI::Energy : Machine learning applications in predictive maintenance, trading, and optimization

Shipping & Marine Fuels : Decarbonizing LNG shipping and maritime energy logistics

EPC & Gas Processing : Engineering innovation for energy efficiency

Commercial Programmes: Market insights and financial risk analysis

Industry experts like Paul Sullivan (Worley), Wassim Ghadban (Kent), and Nick Milne (Macquarie Bank) will share operational breakthroughs, while academic thought leaders like Anne-Sophie Corbeau from Columbia University will bring research-based perspectives.

The Exhibition: A Marketplace of Innovation

At the heart of Gastech lies its sprawling exhibition floor, where 1,000+ companies will showcase the latest technologies shaping the energy transition.

Specialty zones include:

AI::Energy – Digital transformation and generative AI applications

Climatetech – Carbon mitigation, renewables, and emission-cutting innovations

Hydrogen – Electrolyzers, storage systems, and global hydrogen hubs

Shipping & Marine – LNG carriers, bunkering solutions, and logistics networks

Country Pavilions – National showcases from energy superpowers and emerging economies

For start-ups and scale-ups, the Gastech Innovation Accelerator offers a platform to pitch breakthrough technologies to investors, policy leaders, and industry giants.

Networking Powerhouses and Exclusive Programs

The Gastech Energy Club will serve as the premier networking venue, bringing together ministers, C-suite executives, and board-level leaders for private discussions on investment, policy, and partnerships.

Meanwhile, initiatives like Future Leaders, Inclusion & Diversity, and Hosted Buyer Programmes will nurture next-generation talent and facilitate direct B2B matchmaking between buyers, suppliers, and solution providers.

For sponsors, Gastech 2025 represents access to:

50,000 energy professionals

A 1.4-million-strong global energy network

Branding across 150+ national delegations

From high-visibility conference stages to bespoke client engagement opportunities, sponsorship packages provide unmatched exposure in a rapidly evolving energy ecosystem.

Key Themes Defining Gastech 2025

Energy Security Meets Sustainability: How natural gas and LNG remain pivotal as lower-carbon transition fuels. Hydrogen & Low-Carbon Fuels: Industrial decarbonization pathways scaling globally. AI in Energy: Digitalization transforming efficiency, safety, and profitability. Climate Technologies: CCUS, DAC, nuclear, and other cutting-edge solutions reshaping emissions trajectories. Global Energy Finance: Investment frameworks bridging public, private, and multilateral funding sources.

Milan: The Perfect Backdrop

The historic city of Milan—with its blend of European culture, global connectivity, and innovation-friendly ecosystem—provides the perfect setting for this convergence of energy leaders, financiers, and technology pioneers.

As the energy world navigates geopolitical uncertainty, climate imperatives, and technological disruption, Gastech 2025 offers clarity, collaboration, and cutting-edge solutions.

From boardroom strategy to technical frontlines, from hydrogen to AI, this is where the industry will redefine its trajectory for the decade ahead.

Lauren McAllister is an industry reporter covering the intersection of energy markets, regulatory policy, and community impact. Her work often highlights the balance between innovation, environmental responsibility, and the realities of keeping the world powered.

