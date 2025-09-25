After three weeks of strained fuel supplies and climbing prices, drivers across Oregon and Washington are finally seeing some relief at the pump. The 400-mile Olympic Pipeline, which transports refined petroleum products from Washington refineries to key terminals throughout the Pacific Northwest, is back in service following a shutdown that began around September 2.

During the outage, gasoline deliveries shifted to barges and other transportation methods, significantly increasing costs. As a result, fuel prices in both states surged to their highest levels of the year. Oregon’s average price for regular gas jumped from $3.98 per gallon on September 2 to nearly $4.30 by mid-month. In Washington, prices peaked even higher at $4.66 per gallon, placing both states among the most expensive for fuel nationwide.

With the pipeline now operational, the pressure on regional fuel supplies is easing. AAA Oregon/Idaho reports that Oregon’s statewide average price dropped six cents this week to $4.23 per gallon, while the national average fell two cents to $3.17.

“The outage of the Olympic Pipeline as well as refinery maintenance in the West Coast region created very tight supplies here, and drivers sure felt pain at the pumps earlier this month,” said Marie Dodds, public affairs director for AAA Oregon/Idaho. “Prices should keep falling in the coming weeks now that the pipeline is back in operation. Also, gas stations in Oregon can now sell winter-blend fuel, which costs less to produce than summer-blend gas, so that will also help to lower pump prices.”

Winter-blend gasoline, introduced each fall, evaporates more easily in cooler temperatures and is less costly to produce, typically bringing seasonal price declines across much of the country.

Still, the West Coast remains home to some of the nation’s highest fuel prices. California, Washington, Oregon, and Hawaii currently lead the nation, with Oregon ranking fourth at $4.23 per gallon.

As supplies stabilize and refineries return to normal operations, analysts expect further price declines in the coming weeks—welcome news for Pacific Northwest drivers who have faced some of the steepest fuel costs in the country this September.

