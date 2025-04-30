Each year on the first Saturday of May, millions of viewers across the globe gather around televisions, livestreams, and mobile apps to watch a tradition steeped in pageantry, speed, and southern charm — the Kentucky Derby. From the thunderous sound of hooves on dirt to the vibrant hats dotting Churchill Downs, the spectacle is iconic. But behind the polished traditions of mint juleps, thoroughbred horses, and multimillion-dollar bets is a foundational force most don’t see — the oil and gas industry. It’s this global powerhouse that literally and figuratively fuels the Kentucky Derby and makes it accessible to the world.

This article explores how the oil and gas industry — through energy production, logistics, broadcasting, fashion, and technology — creates the very infrastructure necessary to produce, broadcast, and support one of America’s most enduring sporting events.

1. Transporting the Show: Horses, Fans, and Equipment

Before the gates burst open at Churchill Downs, the logistical operation of preparing for the Kentucky Derby is already underway months in advance — and it’s powered by petroleum.

Thoroughbred Travel: High-performance horses from across the United States and internationally are flown or trucked in. Cargo planes that transport these equine athletes run on jet fuel, a refined petroleum product. Ground transportation, including semi-trucks hauling custom-designed horse trailers, relies on diesel. These trucks often crisscross the country, burning thousands of gallons of fuel to ensure the horses arrive safely and on schedule.

Fan Migration: Each year, more than 150,000 people descend on Louisville, Kentucky, for Derby weekend. Whether they fly first-class or drive cross-country in RVs, their travel is made possible by gasoline, diesel, and aviation fuel — all products of the oil and gas industry. Private jets carrying celebrities, influencers, and high-rollers also burn through large amounts of jet fuel in the days leading up to the race.

Supply Chain for Spectacle: Everything from grandstand seating materials and tents to mobile kitchens and luxury boxes are trucked in. Diesel-powered cranes, forklifts, and generators help set up the elaborate infrastructure that transforms Churchill Downs into a globally recognized venue. All of these operations consume petroleum-derived fuels and lubricants.

2. Lights, Camera, Action: Broadcasting the Derby

In today’s digital age, millions watch the Kentucky Derby live from across the globe — thanks to a broadcasting network that is built on fossil fuels.

Powering Production: Television cameras, mobile units, editing stations, and control rooms consume enormous amounts of electricity, often supplemented by diesel-powered backup generators. Whether using temporary broadcast trucks or permanent installations at the track, oil and gas provide the power reliability needed to keep coverage seamless.

Satellite and Network Uplinks: Broadcast satellites require ground stations — many of which use diesel generators to ensure uninterrupted transmission. The electronic components in broadcast equipment and satellites themselves are made from petroleum-derived plastics and resins.

Cloud and Data Hosting: Modern sports broadcasting isn't just linear television — it includes mobile streaming, social media, betting apps, and virtual reality. These digital platforms rely on massive data centers powered largely by fossil fuels, particularly in the U.S., where natural gas and coal still dominate the energy mix. Oil and gas support this digital infrastructure with lubricants, cooling fluids, and power systems.

3. Fashion, Festivities, and Fossil Fuels

The Kentucky Derby isn’t just a horse race — it’s a fashion and cultural event. Whether it's flamboyant hats, pastel suits, or designer heels, much of the fashion on display is thanks to petrochemicals.

Synthetic Fibers: Polyester, nylon, acrylic, and spandex — staples in modern fashion — are all made from petroleum byproducts. These materials are valued for their durability, elasticity, and ability to hold vibrant colors, perfect for the Derby’s style showcase.

Cosmetics and Accessories: From lipstick and perfume to sunglasses and costume jewelry, most consumer beauty products rely on oil-based ingredients or are packaged in petroleum-derived plastics.

Plastic and Disposable Items: Champagne flutes, food containers, wristbands, lanyards, signage, and event paraphernalia — much of it is made from single-use plastics that originate from oil refining.

4. Horse Care and Performance

Even the horses themselves are supported by a vast ecosystem tied to oil and gas.

Synthetic Saddles and Tack: Saddles, bridles, horseshoes, and other gear increasingly incorporate synthetic materials for strength and lightness — these include polyurethane and other petroleum-based plastics.

Veterinary and Grooming Supplies: Everything from shampoos and coat conditioners to syringes and medications used to maintain equine health have petrochemical origins. The transport of these items — often refrigerated and shipped long distances — is also dependent on fossil fuels.

Track Maintenance: Churchill Downs uses diesel-powered equipment to groom and maintain the dirt and turf tracks, including water trucks, harrows, and tractors. Without these tools, track consistency and horse safety would be compromised.

5. The Betting Economy: Mobile Apps, Servers, and Global Reach

In 2023, betting on the Kentucky Derby exceeded $180 million — and much of it was placed online or via mobile apps. That entire ecosystem is also underpinned by oil and gas.

Server Farms and Online Platforms: Whether it’s TwinSpires, FanDuel, or other online bookmakers, their infrastructure runs on data centers powered largely by fossil fuels. These centers require constant cooling — a process made efficient through petroleum-derived cooling agents and refrigerants.

Payment Systems: The payment processing industry depends on reliable power, encrypted data centers, and plastic cards (also petroleum-based). Even the ink on betting slips is often made with fossil-fuel-derived dyes and solvents.

User Devices: Smartphones, tablets, and laptops are manufactured using oil-based components — from the plastic casing and screen coatings to the microchips and circuit boards.

6. The Afterparty: Cleanup and Waste Management

After the final race is run and the confetti settles, a small army goes to work restoring Churchill Downs to normal — a process heavily reliant on fossil fuels.

Sanitation and Waste Removal: Diesel trucks haul away tons of garbage, food waste, and temporary infrastructure. Street sweepers and power washers rely on gasoline and diesel. Portable toilets are cleaned with trucks fueled by petroleum products.

Recycling and Repurposing: Even environmentally conscious aspects of the cleanup rely on oil and gas. Recycling trucks, waste-sorting facilities, and green disposal technologies depend on energy and plastic components from fossil fuels.

7. The Broader Economic Ecosystem

The Kentucky Derby generates hundreds of millions of dollars in economic impact — for tourism, hotels, hospitality, and betting. Each layer is linked to oil and gas.

Hotels and Hospitality: The air conditioning, hot water, laundry services, transportation shuttles, and even plastic room key cards are all supported by oil and gas.

Restaurants and Food Trucks: From propane grills and gas ovens to plastic packaging and utensils, food service during Derby weekend is another petroleum-reliant industry.

Event Marketing and Sponsorships: Billboards, banners, digital ads, and merchandise rely on oil-based inks, plastics, and synthetic fabrics — even the ad servers and email blasts require fossil-fuel-powered internet infrastructure.

Conclusion: A Derby Built on Energy

The Kentucky Derby represents tradition, glamour, athleticism, and wagering — but beneath the surface, it is also a testament to the silent power of the oil and gas industry. Every facet, from the fan in a floral hat livestreaming the race on her phone to the horse being transported from Dubai on a cargo plane, is made possible through petroleum and its countless byproducts.

If I was a betting person, I would wager to say without oil and gas, the Kentucky Derby wouldn’t be the “most exciting two minutes in sports” — it would be a logistical and technological impossibility. Anyone care to make a wager on that?

Article by Jason Spiess. Spiess has over 35 years of media experience from being the host to the publisher to an editor to the executive producer to having principal ownership in several media companies.

Spiess is currently the host of several newsmagazine radio podcasts that carry a 20-plus radio network, as well as worldwide through iHeart, Spotify and other podcast platforms. Spiess also operates a diverse professional social media audience with his media brands of over a combined 400K followers.

In addition to his newsmagazine radio podcasts, Spiess is a regular contributor to many industry publications and traditional news websites.

Spiess is a full-time father, cancer survivor, small regenerative/permaculture farmer, environmental steward, educator, speaker, author and graduate of North Dakota State University. Spiess also operates an off-the-grid office integrating sustainable solutions, including the best practices with an Industrial Forest and Digital Diversity.

