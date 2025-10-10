On this episode, host Jason Spiess sits down with former Shell engineer-turned-real-estate investor Casey Gregerson for a conversation that’s equal parts boombox inspiration and field-tested playbook.

It’s a talk about side hustles that graduate into full-time freedom, the power of relationships in cyclical industries, and how oilfield pragmatism can translate into durable wealth. The vibe: practical, unhurried, and grounded in the kinds of stories you trade during “windshield time” between locations.

Gregerson grew up in Sheridan, Wyoming; played college quarterback; stacked degrees in math and chemistry; then pivoted into petroleum engineering at the University of Wyoming. Shell recruited him after an internship, and he spent 12+ years bouncing from Alberta to West Texas to the Gulf—often choosing to remain in the field on two-weeks-on/two-weeks-off rotations while quietly building a real-estate portfolio on his off weeks.

That portfolio (plus in-house property management, acquisitions, and construction capabilities) eventually let him exit W-2 life to focus on deals, partnerships, and a steady drumbeat of education—including his Revive Summit in Houston (next up: October 23–25).

Across the hour, Spiess and Gregerson cover: the oil & gas trust factor, why first investors are the hardest, the role of masterminds and mentors, how to use lines of credit and retirement accounts creatively, what layoffs mean for market timing, and why Gregerson set a mission “to help 100 families achieve financial freedom.”

Fieldwork breeds discipline—and that discipline travels.

Gregerson’s arc is built on a very oilfield cadence: learn during the long drives and graveyard shifts; execute hard on your off weeks. Podcasts and books on the road; offers, scopes, and turnarounds when the hitch ends. That habit loop—“learn it, apply it, iterate”—became the engine for scaling beyond one house hack into flips, small multis, and eventually big assets like a 72-unit in Casper.

The lesson for energy pros is refreshingly blue-collar: you don’t need to quit to start; you need a repeatable rhythm that compounds.

Spiess nudges out the broader implication: people underestimate what a two-week sprint can accomplish when you stack sprints over years. Gregerson’s choice to stay in the field (with steady pay and blocks of free time) wasn’t a stall—it was a launchpad.

Trust and tribe are the real underwriting.

Energy folks trade in high-consequence environments where reputation is currency. Spiess frames it bluntly: the first check is the hardest, and it’s won on trust. Gregerson leaned into that reality by speaking the engineer’s language—risk, mitigation, cash flow, contingency—and by educating first. His investor base grew out of frac vans, wireline trailers, and office engineers who had dollars but not bandwidth.

Two things make that scalable. First, he built in-house operations (property management, acquisitions/marketing, construction) to reduce dependency on flaky timelines and pass that reliability onto partners.

Second, he keeps showing his work—from family-first priorities to deal mechanics—across social channels, a weekly “Problems to Profits” Zoom, and now the summit. It’s not hype; it’s proof of process. As he puts it: people won’t invest in what they don’t understand, so show them until they do.

Down cycles aren’t endings; they’re entry points—if you’re prepared.

Layoffs are part of the commodity cycle. That’s cold comfort if your badge just deactivated, but Gregerson’s point is strategic: build your off-ramp before you need it. If you don’t and the pink slip arrives, the severance becomes runway—if you pair it with education and experienced partners.

There’s also a market-timing kicker unique to energy towns: when rigs stack, assets reprice. Housing softens; storage yards and light-industrial flex become negotiable; even “boring” corridors (think Rock Springs to Rawlins) hide yield if you match product to workforce patterns.

Spiess, who’s watched similar cycles from the media side, adds the cautionary tale: expensive mistakes balloon when you’re in fight-or-flight. Mentors and lenders at the table upfront are cheaper than “walls of shame” filled with the wrong gear—or the wrong buildings.

This episode lands like a field manual for anyone in oil & gas feeling the churn—boom, bust, or just a restless itch. Spiess keeps the conversation human and grounded (family, faith in relationships, and FCC-clean storytelling), while Gregerson brings the nuts and bolts: systems, partners, creative financing, and a bias toward action.

If you’re sitting on the fence, two through-lines stand out. First, freedom is built long before you need it—one two-week sprint at a time. Second, if you missed that window, borrow conviction from people who’ve already taken the hill. That might be a banker over coffee, a mastermind table, or a two-day room full of engineers and field hands comparing notes.

Either way, the message is simple: start where your boots are, and start now.

