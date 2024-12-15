You’ve heard of geothermal energy — it’s touted as a clean alternative. You’ve also heard of fracking, which is … not always thought of that way.

One creates energy from the earth’s heat. The other became popular in the gas revolution of the 2010s when we figured out we could get energy from drilling shale. What if I told you the two could go hand in hand?

A new report from the International Energy Association says there’s enough untapped geothermal energy to satisfy the electricity demands of India and the U.S. combined. Yet it’s hydraulic drilling — also known as fracking — that could help find it.

This method is essentially fracking, but instead of capturing gas to burn, it’s capturing heat to turn into electricity.

“It’s simply adapting the technology from shale oil drilling to use it in geothermal,” said Roland Horne, a professor of energy science and engineering at Stanford University. He said there’s increasing interest in using fracking equipment to do this. “It’s just sort of a new way of doing what is actually a rather old idea,” he said.

“Where is that non-intermittent energy supply? Geothermal has the potential to be that answer,” she said.

Magavi said now that the technology has advanced and we can afford to use it, the biggest challenge is adoption — including permits and investment commitments.

