A wall of coal at the Belle Ayr mine in Campbell County. (Dustin Bleizeffer/WyoFile)

Wyoming will lose approximately $50 million in annual revenue to the lower federal mineral royalty rates for coal contained in the Trump administration’s One Big Beautiful Bill, according to a report by state financial forecasters.

Companies pay royalties to the federal government for minerals extracted from federal lands. The feds then generally split those dollars evenly with the government of the state in which the mineral production took place. In Wyoming, those royalties help fund K-12 education, highways and county roads, city and town services and the University of Wyoming.

The Big Beautiful Bill, signed by President Donald Trump last month, reduced the federal royalty rate for coal from 12.5% to 7%, a discount that is “estimated to reduce Wyoming’s share of [federal mineral royalty] revenue by approximately $50 million per year, depending upon production levels,” according to the Consensus Revenue Estimating Group’s July report.

Known as CREG, the group makes revenue forecasts each October and January, and provides revenue updates on major sources in April and July. The Wyoming Legislature relies on CREG’s estimates to craft the state’s budget.

Supporters of the Big Beautiful Bill, including Wyoming’s federal delegation, touted the legislation as a way to boost coal production.

“This law empowers states to produce more energy. That certainly includes my home state of Wyoming,” Republican U.S. Sen. John Barrasso said on the Senate floor. “It encourages increased coal production on federal lands. It cuts red tape. It creates opportunities for our energy producers.”

State revenue forecasters, however, do not predict the rate reduction will be offset in state coffers.

“This reduced revenue will be modestly offset by higher severance and ad valorem payments as companies will be able to deduct a lower amount of FMRs; however, this offset is small compared to the reduced FMRs,” the CREG report states.

The federal legislation also reduces the royalty rate on oil and natural gas, but those discounts only apply to new production, so their “impact to state revenue is much less,” according to the report.

Altogether, $50 million represents a fraction of Wyoming’s revenue picture. The state’s main operating account, for example, is predicted to reach roughly $1.4 billion by the end of the 2025 fiscal year.

Even so, the loss “should concern people,” Joint Appropriations Committee member Sen. Mike Gierau, D-Jackson, told WyoFile.

The good news is that Wyoming has come to rely more heavily on investment income, Gierau said, making such a hit to royalties less painful for the state.

“Forty percent of our general fund revenue is interest income. That’s amazing,” Gierau said, adding that the tourism industry is another bright spot. But lowering royalty rates won’t budge coal’s downward trajectory, he said

“It’s going to be left up to the state of Wyoming to fill in the gaps, and that’s something they don’t talk about. We’re going to get left holding the bag and the bill,” Gierau said.

Joint Appropriations Committee Chairman Rep. John Bear, R-Gillette, did not respond to WyoFile’s request for comment by publication time.

Maggie Mullen reports on state government and politics. Before joining WyoFile in 2022, she spent five years at Wyoming Public Radio.

WyoFile is an independent, member-supported, public-interest news service reporting on the people, places and policy of Wyoming. The organization incorporated in 2009 as a Wyoming 501(c)3 nonprofit, and is a member of the Institute for NonProfit News.

This Week In Energy republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

