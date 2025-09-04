In a groundbreaking development for the UK’s energy transition, SGN, a leading gas distribution company, has completed a successful live trial showing that existing high-pressure gas pipelines can safely transport hydrogen.

This "first-ever" test marks a significant milestone in repurposing the country’s energy infrastructure for a low-carbon future.

A Historic Run from Granton to Grangemouth

The trial focused on approximately 30 km of pipeline between Granton, near Edinburgh, and Grangemouth, in Scotland’s LTS (Local Transmission System) network. The LTS—comprising roughly 11,600 km of high-pressure lines—serves millions of households and businesses across the UK. SGN's initiative confirms the potential for transforming this existing distribution backbone into a transport system for hydrogen.

SGN says the trial will serve as a blueprint for converting the entire LTS to hydrogen in the future. It highlights not only the technical feasibility of hydrogen transport but also demonstrates infrastructure and workforce readiness, as SGN engineers gain invaluable hands-on experience.

Tony Green, SGN's Chief Strategy and Regulation Officer, praised the project as a "major milestone … showing that the UK’s gas infrastructure can be repurposed for a net‑zero future." Working closely with INEOS, whose Grangemouth site supplied hydrogen for the trial, was central to its success. Green added that hydrogen offers a compelling low-carbon future alongside other green gases like biomethane, which SGN is already integrating into the network.

INEOS’s Grangemouth sustainability director, Colin Pritchard, echoed the importance of the trial in reducing carbon emissions from both homes and industry. He emphasized that hydrogen—produced at INEOS’s processing plant—could be a game-changer in sustainable energy delivery.

Broader Context: UK’s Hydrogen Infrastructure Push

This successful trial is just one strand in the UK's broader efforts to mainstream hydrogen:

FutureGrid, led by National Gas Transmission (NGT), has already conducted phased tests at the Spadeadam facility. Starting with 2% hydrogen blends and reaching up to 100% pure hydrogen, this initiative has confirmed that gas networks can handle hydrogen safely.

Major safety and operational validations, such as identifying that hydrogen only leaked from components that also leak natural gas, signal that no insurmountable technical blockers were found in these trials.

On the policy front, National Gas Transmission is advocating to regulate hydrogen blending in the national grid, avoiding hefty costs associated with standalone deblending infrastructure.

Why This Matters

Cost Savings & Carbon Reduction

Retrofitting existing pipelines with hydrogen could save billions in new infrastructure while supporting the UK’s net-zero ambitions. Energy Security & Transition

Hydrogen provides a flexible, low-carbon alternative for powering industry and heat, enhancing the resilience of energy systems. Leveraging Expertise

SGN’s team gained practical know-how from running a live trial—with government, industry, and engineering collaboration proving essential.

Outlook: From Pilot to Pipeline

The vision is clear: evolve from successful pilots to a Britain-wide hydrogen network—starting with the LTS—capable of delivering clean energy to all corners of the economy.

However, broader roll-out depends on regulatory changes, government guidance on blending limits, and continued investments in safety, training, and infrastructure adaptation.

Still, as Tony Green reflects, "This project is an important step in demonstrating that the LTS network can support hydrogen playing a key role in the UK’s future energy mix."

Jason Spiess is an multi-award-winning journalist, entrepreneur, producer and content consultant. Spiess, who began working in the media at age 10, has over 35 years of media experience in broadcasting, journalism, reporting and principal ownership in media companies. Spiess is currently the host of several newsmagazine programs that air across a 22 radio stations and podcasts worldwide through podcast platforms, as well as a combined Substack and social media audience of over 500K followers. Connect with Spiess on LinkedIn

This Week In Energy republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK

The Countdown to the NFL season is here!

Paramount+ offers its subscribers a plethora of quality content.

From instant classic films to banger TV shows like 1883 and Tommy Boy, there’s no shortage of entertainment to explore.

Start Streaming Today!

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK