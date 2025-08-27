Support from MISO The Midcontinent Independent System Operator backed the request, noting it would support efficient use of interconnection resources and prevent redundant delays.

Opposition Cited by Sierra Club Representative

Pamela Mackey‑Taylor, speaking for the Iowa Sierra Club, opposed the waiver. She raised concerns that it could “induce the abandonment of three solar projects” and questioned whether recommissioning nuclear was in the public interest.

FERC rejected these arguments, calling them “speculative,” and affirmed that the waiver was narrow in scope, addressed a specific operational challenge, and posed no demonstrated harm to third parties.