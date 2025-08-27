FERC Clears Path for Possible Recommissioning of Iowa’s Duane Arnold Nuclear Plant
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) on August 25 approved a waiver request from NextEra Energy that allows the company to restart the Duane Arnold nuclear power plant in Iowa by the end of 2029. This administrative action clears a key procedural barrier for the project.
Background & Significance
Plant Overview
Duane Arnold, Iowa’s only nuclear reactor, is a single‑unit boiling water reactor near Cedar Rapids with a capacity of roughly 600 MW. It was commissioned in 1975 and shuttered in October 2020, partly due to economically unviable operating conditions and significant damage from a Midwest derecho earlier that year.
Ownership Structure
The facility is 70% owned by NextEra Energy, with Central Iowa Power Cooperative holding 20% and Corn Belt Power Cooperative holding the remaining 10%.
What the Waiver Enables
Consolidated Interconnection Strategy
After decommissioning, NextEra repurposed the site’s interconnection for solar projects. To revive nuclear generation at the site, the company requested to consolidate interconnection rights—currently committed to solar—with the nuclear plant’s agreements under MISO’s generator replacement mechanism. The waiver grants this consolidation.
Deadline Alignment Made Possible
Without the waiver, solar projects had to commence operations by October 29, 2026, or risk losing their interconnection rights. Given that the nuclear plant cannot be recommissioned by then, the waiver ensures the interconnection rights are preserved.
Timeline & Costs
Projected Restart Window
NextEra estimates the plant could resume operations as early as the fourth quarter of 2028, though it has requested a one-year buffer, targeting through the end of 2029 as a more reliable window.
Financial Commitment
The company plans to invest between $50 million and $100 million in 2025 alone toward recommissioning efforts.
Regulatory Engagement & Stakeholder Response
Support from MISO
The Midcontinent Independent System Operator backed the request, noting it would support efficient use of interconnection resources and prevent redundant delays.
Opposition Cited by Sierra Club Representative
Pamela Mackey‑Taylor, speaking for the Iowa Sierra Club, opposed the waiver. She raised concerns that it could “induce the abandonment of three solar projects” and questioned whether recommissioning nuclear was in the public interest.
FERC rejected these arguments, calling them “speculative,” and affirmed that the waiver was narrow in scope, addressed a specific operational challenge, and posed no demonstrated harm to third parties.
Broader Context & Industry Trends
Surging Energy Demand
Energy-intensive industries—particularly data centers—are driving demand growth across the U.S. Midwest. A recent report anticipates a continuous annual increase in power needs over the next decade.
Nuclear as Part of the Energy Mix
Duane Arnold is one of several U.S. reactors under consideration for revival. Similar projects include Palisades in Michigan and Three Mile Island in Pennsylvania, where nuclear's reliability is being leveraged to meet growing baseload needs.
What's Next
Regulatory Proceeding
NextEra is proceeding through Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) processes to restore the plant’s operating license. This involves environmental reviews, safety inspections, and public engagement.
Infrastructure & Permitting
The plant’s recommissioning will require multiple permits, including those for water discharge, air emissions, waste management, and nuclear materials.
FERC’s waiver marks a pivotal regulatory step for NextEra’s Duane Arnold restart plan—it removes a procedural obstacle that could have otherwise delayed efforts by years. Whether the plant ultimately returns to generation depends on the trajectory of regulatory clearances, financing, and alignment with market demand.
If successful, the project would illustrate how retired nuclear infrastructure might be repurposed to meet modern energy needs more efficiently than greenfield construction.
