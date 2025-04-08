An undated photo of the Pecos River. The U.S. Forest Service has reversed a December recommendation to ban mineral mining in 165,000 acres in the Upper Pecos (Courtesy of Ralph Vigil)

The U.S. Forest Service has reversed a December recommendation to ban mineral mining in 165,000 acres in the Upper Pecos — a decision that threatens a sensitive watershed, said local advocacy groups.

The move comes several weeks after the agency canceled a Feb. 17 public hearing on the administrative process to remove that area from new mining for 20 years, which the Biden Administration had pursued in the final weeks in office. A temporary pause on mining had been in place since December.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that the Forest Service had cancelled two mineral leasing withdrawals in order to “help boost production of critical minerals” at the bottom of an April 4 news release announcing an increased domestic logging push.

A USDA spokesperson in an emailed statement identified those cancellations as the proposed Upper Pecos River watershed mining ban, as well as one in Nevada’s Ruby Mountains, and that the reversal stemmed from the January executive order titled “Unleashing American Energy.”

“Under President Trump’s leadership, USDA is removing the burdensome Biden-era regulations that have stifled energy and mineral development to revitalize rural communities and reaffirm America’s role as a global energy powerhouse,” the spokesperson wrote.

Other federal agencies that previously supported the mining ban under the past administration did not have further comment Monday.

The Bureau of Land Management acknowledged a Source NM request Monday, but did not provide comment before publication. The U.S. Department of the Interior, which oversees BLM, did not respond to emails for comment.

Ralph Vigil, an organizer for the nonprofit New Mexico Wilderness Alliance, told Source NM Monday he was unsurprised by the U.S. Forest Service’s decision under the new administration. Vigil said the Stop Terrero Mine Coalition — which includes agriculture, local and tribal governments, conservation and hunting groups opposing further development in the Upper Pecos — will need to consider its next steps.

“We’re going to continue our fight to do whatever we need to do to block this administration,” Vigil said.

Vigil, a parciante of the Acequia del Molino and local farmer living in Pecos, said much of the community opposition is rooted in the Terrero Mining disaster from 1991, during which floodwaters breached a defunct mine and sent mining tailing sludge downriver. The spill killed tens of thousands of fish and buried Willow Creek. Cleanup remains ongoing and has cost tens of millions of dollars, including state environment officials’ request for $5.7 million from the Legislature this year. An administrative ban can last for decades, but does not create a permanent ban on mining development, which requires full Congressional approval. Members of the New Mexico delegation introduced a bill to permanently ban mining development in the Upper Pecos

U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) called the decision a “betrayal of trust,” in a written statement Monday, and said he’d move forward with similar legislation to ban mining in the area.

“The Trump administration’s decision is a betrayal of trust. Not only does it reverse what the Pecos community has worked toward for years, it’s also incredibly out of touch. This kind of top-down decision-making — with zero attempt to discuss or even listen to the communities impacted — is exactly what’s wrong with this administration,” Heinrich said. “New Mexicans deserve clean water free from heavy metals. I will continue to push for permanent protection through my Pecos Watershed Protection Act. The Trump administration won’t stand with the people of New Mexico, but I always will.”

New Mexico Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard in March signed an executive order banning mineral mining on approximately 2,500 acres of state trust land in the Upper Pecos Watershed that will remain in place through 2045.

Vigil said any economic benefits logging and mining might bring would not outweigh future spills or destruction in the Pecos headwaters, already hard-hit by the 2022 Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire.

“Putting the headwaters at risk isn’t beneficial for anyone downstream,” Vigil said. “Agriculture, outdoor recreation, these are economies we depend on, these other economies they want to bring in that are extractive, invasive and destructive will not be friendly to the community.”

Danielle Prokop covers the environment and local government in Southern New Mexico for Source NM. Her coverage has delved into climate crisis on the Rio Grande, water litigation and health impacts from pollution. She is based in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Source New Mexico is part of States Newsroom, the nation’s largest state-focused nonprofit news organization.

This Week In Energy republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

