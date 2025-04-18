A sugar beet field in Kimberly, Idaho. (Courtesy of the University of Idaho)

A University of Idaho grant to help Idaho farmers develop climate-smart practices has been terminated.

The $59 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities program was the largest in the university’s history.

Established under the Biden administration, it would have funded the university’s Innovative Agriculture and Marketing Partnership project, which opened applications earlier this year. It was a statewide project that would have paid farmers to incorporate practices that reduced the climate impact within Idaho’s top commodities including potatoes, sugar beets, wheat, barley, hops, chickpeas and beef.

As of March, 201 Idaho producers representing 27 Idaho counties had applied for the grant, according to a press release from the university on Wednesday.

But the grant was terminated as the USDA changed its criteria to evaluate climate-smart grants, referred to as “Farmer First” policy priorities. The new criteria asks that 65% of grant funds go directly to farmers. While more than 50% of the university’s proposal went toward payment to farmers — with the remaining funds going toward technical and marketing services for farmers — the project no longer qualifies for the grant under the new criteria.

The USDA is rebranding the Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities program, which it called in a press release a “Biden era climate slush fund,” as the Advancing Markets for Producers initiative.

The University of Idaho has the opportunity to resubmit a proposal by June 20 with adjustments to meet the new criteria.

“While we are disappointed by the USDA decision to terminate the IAMP grant, we are thankful for the opportunity to resubmit our proposal,” co-director of the program Sanford Eigenbrode said in a press release. “The objectives of the IAMP project are in line with the expected guidelines from (the USDA) and their Farmer First priorities, and we are in a good position to reconfigure the project to meet those guidelines.”

The USDA committed to honoring all eligible expenses incurred prior to April 13. The University of Idaho said it is in contact with its implementing partners and several producers to ensure any eligible expenses incurred prior to this date are reimbursed.

Mia Maldonado joined the Idaho Capital Sun after working as a breaking news reporter at the Idaho Statesman. She previously interned at the Idaho Capital Sun through the Voces Internship of Idaho, a program to help young Latinos to work in Idaho news. Born and raised in Coeur d'Alene, Mia moved to the Treasure Valley for college where she graduated from the College of Idaho with a bachelor's degree in Spanish and international political economy.

Idaho Capital Sun is part of States Newsroom, the nation’s largest state-focused nonprofit news organization.

This Week In Energy republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK

Paramount+ offers its subscribers a plethora of quality content.

From instant classic films to banger TV shows like 1883 and Smile 2, there’s no shortage of entertainment to explore.

How about the new series Happy Face? It’s getting fabulous reviews.

Start Streaming Today!

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK