Activity in the oil and gas sector declined slightly in the third quarter of 2025, according to oil and gas executives responding to the Dallas Fed Energy Survey. The business activity index, the survey’s broadest measure of the conditions energy firms face in the Eleventh District, remained negative but edged up from -8.1 in the second quarter to -6.5 in the third quarter.

The company outlook index fell from -6.4 in the second quarter to -17.6, suggesting pessimism among firms. Meanwhile, the outlook uncertainty index remained elevated but edged down from 47.1 to 44.6.

Oil and gas production declined slightly in the third quarter, according to executives at exploration and production firms. The oil production index remained negative and was relatively unchanged at -8.6 in the third quarter. Similarly, the natural gas production index was relatively unchanged at -3.2.

Firms reported rising costs, with all series above their averages. Among oilfield services firms, input costs rose but at a slightly slower pace than the previous quarter as the input cost index declined slightly from 40.0 to 34.8. Among E&P firms, the finding and development costs index increased from 11.4 to 22.0. Also, the lease operating expenses index increased from 28.1 to 36.9.

Oilfield services firms reported modest deterioration in nearly all indicators. The equipment utilization index for oilfield services firms fell slightly from -4.6 to -13.0. The operating margin index was relatively unchanged at -31.8, indicating margins compressed at a similar rate. Meanwhile, the prices received for services index declined slightly from -17.7 to -26.1.

Overall, demand for employees was relatively unchanged and hours worked was also little changed. The aggregate employment index advanced from -6.6 in the second quarter to -1.5 in the third. Additionally, the aggregate employee hours index was relatively unchanged at -3.7. Meanwhile, the aggregate wages and benefits index was relatively unchanged at 11.5.

On average, respondents expect a West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil price of $63 per barrel at year-end 2025; responses ranged from $50 to $80 per barrel. When asked about longer-term expectations, respondents on average said they expect a WTI oil price of $69 per barrel two years from now and $77 per barrel five years from now.

Survey participants foresee a Henry Hub natural gas price of $3.30 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) at year-end 2025. When asked about longer-term expectations, respondents on average said they anticipate a Henry Hub gas price of $3.94 per MMBtu two years from now and $4.50 per MMBtu five years from now. For reference, WTI spot prices averaged $63.80 per barrel during the survey collection period, and Henry Hub spot prices averaged $2.99 per MMBtu.

Special Questions: Insights Beyond the Headline Numbers

Each quarter, the Dallas Fed surveys oil and gas executives across the Eleventh Federal Reserve District to measure sector performance, sentiment, and expectations. While core indices track business activity, costs, and production, the Special Questions section dives deeper into emerging issues shaping the industry’s outlook.

For the third quarter of 2025, the questions explored everything from energy theft and investment delays to artificial intelligence adoption and supply chain risk. Here’s what executives had to say:

Energy Theft on the Rise

Over 40 percent of firms reported experiencing some form of energy theft over the past year. Stolen items ranged from crude oil itself to copper wiring, valves, and even drilling equipment. While some firms noted better on-site security, the findings point to a growing concern across the industry as costs rise and margins tighten.

Investment Decisions on Hold

Uncertainty is proving costly. More than 36 percent of respondents said they had significantly delayed investment decisions in recent months, while another 42 percent admitted to slightly delaying projects. Reasons cited included regulatory ambiguity, volatile commodity prices, and political headwinds affecting everything from permitting to capital access.

Shale Expansion Beyond North America

Asked whether shale oil production would become economically viable outside the United States, Canada, and Argentina within the next decade, 77 percent of executives said yes. This optimism hints at a potential global expansion of unconventional drilling—though respondents noted challenges such as infrastructure, permitting, and political stability in other regions.

AI in the Oilfield

Among oilfield services companies, the majority expect artificial intelligence to extend the lifespan of equipment—either slightly or significantly—by improving predictive maintenance, optimizing performance, and reducing downtime. AI adoption is seen as a cost-saver rather than a job killer, with most firms anticipating efficiency gains over labor reductions.

Supply Chain Shifts Away from China

Nearly half of surveyed firms source up to 25 percent of their equipment from China, while 22 percent source between 26–50 percent. However, if forced to switch to non-Chinese suppliers, 79 percent expect only slight cost increases, while 14 percent foresee significant impacts on their budgets. The findings suggest supply chain diversification is underway but not viewed as catastrophic for the sector’s bottom line.

Takeaway for Industry Leaders

The special questions reveal an industry grappling with uncertainty on multiple fronts—from geopolitical risks to technological change. Delayed investments, supply chain recalibrations, and concerns about theft underscore a cautious operating environment. Yet, optimism around shale’s global future and AI’s potential suggests that while the near-term outlook may be cloudy, longer-term opportunities remain firmly in sight.

