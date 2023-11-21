ExxonMobil, PT Pertamina to Develop $2B CCS Hub in Java Sea
Hub will provide access to geological storage in saline aquifers, capable of accommodating at least three gigatons of carbon dioxide (CO2) from domestic and regional carbon-intensive industries.
PT Pertamina (Persero) reaffirms its commitment to lead Indonesia's decarbonization efforts through a $2 billion collaboration with ExxonMobil. The companies have partnered to develop a Carbon Capture Storage (CCS) hub in the Java Sea with a capacity of up to 3 gigatons of CO2.
Nicke Widyawati, president director of Pertamina, explained that Pertamina co…
