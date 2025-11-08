ExxonMobil is positioning itself to become a major power supplier to the fast-growing U.S. data-center sector, exploring a model that couples natural-gas-fired generation with carbon-capture systems. The move signals a shift in how traditional energy producers are engaging with large-scale computing and AI infrastructure developers.

According to reporting from Data Center Dynamics, the company is in advanced discussions with hyperscale computing firms to deliver dispatchable power backed by carbon management infrastructure.

“I’m hopeful that many of these hyperscalers are sincere when they talk about the desire to have low-emission facilities,” ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods said during the company’s third-quarter earnings call. “In the near to medium term, we’re probably the only realistic game in town to accomplish that.”

The strategy leverages three areas where ExxonMobil holds significant scale: natural gas supply, power generation expertise, and experience in CO₂ capture and transport. The company has said previously it aims to capture 40 million metric tons per year of CO₂ by 2030, positioning itself as a central player in emerging carbon management markets.

Growing Power Demand From Data Infrastructure

Data-center power loads in the U.S. are projected to rise sharply over the next decade, driven by artificial intelligence workloads, cloud storage expansion, and increased digital-service demand. Industry analysts forecast more than double the current power requirement by 2030, with many regions already facing interconnection constraints and limited access to firm generation.

While renewable generation and battery storage continue to scale, many operators remain focused on sourcing 24/7 reliable power, particularly in regions lacking high-voltage transmission capacity.

ExxonMobil appears to be positioning natural gas combined with carbon capture as an interim solution to meet those needs while aligning with corporate emissions-reduction objectives.

Carbon Capture at Commercial Scale

ExxonMobil executives emphasized that the company’s existing pipeline and injection expertise offers a competitive advantage in developing low-carbon solutions tied to traditional fuels.

“We’ve got the infrastructure, the capability, and certainly the know-how in terms of capturing, transporting, and storing CO₂,” Woods said on the call.

The company has been expanding its carbon-capture portfolio, announcing multiple industrial partnerships over the last two years and advancing sequestration sites along the Gulf Coast. The data-center market represents a new customer class for its low-carbon business line.

Strategic Fit in a Transitioning Market

The announcement aligns with ExxonMobil’s broader strategy to build low-carbon revenue streams while continuing to supply hydrocarbons for sectors where alternatives are not yet fully viable.

The pairing of natural gas with carbon capture could serve as a bridge for digital infrastructure customers seeking to scale quickly without exceeding emissions commitments. Meanwhile, it enables ExxonMobil to monetize both its gas production and emerging carbon-capture capabilities.

Woods has repeatedly framed the company’s approach as a pragmatic solution to growing energy demand:

“We see real opportunities where our capabilities can help solve the dual challenge of meeting energy needs and reducing emissions,” he told investors.

Looking Ahead

The data-center sector’s energy profile continues to evolve, and competition to serve its growing consumption footprint is accelerating. Whether ExxonMobil’s model gains market traction will depend on customer adoption, regulatory clarity around carbon-capture incentives, and the cost-competitiveness of gas-based solutions versus alternatives such as nuclear micro-reactors, advanced geothermal, and grid-tied renewable portfolios.

For now, ExxonMobil appears confident that its integrated platform — from upstream gas production to CO₂ transport and storage — puts the company in a favorable position to support the next phase of digital-infrastructure growth.

“We believe we’re uniquely positioned to serve these needs,” Woods said. “And we are actively engaging with customers looking for dependable, lower-emission power.”

