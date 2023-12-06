ExxonMobil CEO Joins the Complex Carbon Conversation at COP28
Woods’ appearance marked the first time a CEO of fossil fuel giant Exxon has attended one of the annual U.N.-sponsored climate summits.
This past weekend, Exxon Mobil CEO Darren Woods challenged the International Energy Agency’s recent claim that using wide-scale carbon capture to fight climate change was an implausible “illusion,” saying the same could be said about electric vehicles and solar energy.
“There is no solution set out there today that is at the scale to solve the problem,” …
