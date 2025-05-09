Evergy, Topeka headquarters shown here, announced first-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.54 per share in a call Thursday. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Evergy missed Wall Street expectations but reported a $125 million profit during its first-quarter earnings call Thursday.

Evergy and Black Hills Energy had earnings calls Thursday morning, with both reaffirming their projected earnings for the upcoming year.

Evergy reported first quarter adjusted earnings of $0.54 per share, missing a Zacks consensus estimate of $0.66. Zacks Investment Research projects earnings estimates for companies based on input from more than 2,500 analysts.

Weaker sales due to two heavy snow events and a large industrial customer outage held back Evergy earnings, said David Campbell, president and CEO.

“The first quarter was a slower start to the year than anticipated,” said Bryan Buckler, executive vice president and chief financial officer. “Total demand grew 2.7% while weather normalized demand decreased by 3%. Colder winter weather led to increases in residential commercial usage, but major snow storms limited the business activity in January, and to some degree, in February, on the industrial side.”

Despite lower than expected earnings, Campbell said Evergy continues to stay on track to deliver 2025 adjusted earnings per share guidance in the range of $3.92.

“The long-term outlook for our business is as strong as it has been in decades, bolstered by strong demand from large new customers, one of the most robust customer pipelines in the industry and constructive regulatory frameworks and supportive legislation in both Kansas and Missouri,” he said.

Evergy also stuck with its long-term earnings growth target of 4-6% through 2029.

Campbell said a February cold spell led to a new winter peak load record of more than 48 gigawatts in the Southwest Power Pool, which is a regional transmission organization that ensures reliable power for its members.

The new record emphasized the need for continuing investment in infrastructure, such as new dispatch generation, he said. Evergy has applied to the Kansas Corporation Commission to build two new natural gas plants and one solar power facility in the state.

Growth opportunities through economic development in Kansas and Missouri assure Evergy of future opportunities, Campbell said.

“Of course, the environment for new economic development projects is competitive and we do not expect to win all projects in the queue, “ he said, adding that multiple projects in Kansas and Missouri are or could affect energy usage.

Those projects include a data center in Missouri, which is in process, and final-stage negotiations with two large customers for two data center projects representing 1.3 gigawatts of load.

“One of these customers is evaluating our Kansas service territory and the other existing data center customer is evaluating expansion in Missouri,” Campbell said. “Both customers remain on track to share announcements regarding their plans later this year.”

Black Hills Energy

Black Hills Energy president and CEO Linn Evans reported earnings of $1.87 per share, and reaffirmed the company’s estimates of a 5% annual growth rate.

He also spoke about three company objectives, including a $1 billion capital plan and executing on regulatory initiatives. Black Hills has asked KCC for a 17.6% rate increase.

“We have successfully implemented new rates through five rate reviews since the beginning of 2024, and we also have two active rate reviews requested to be in effect later this year,” Evans said. “Collectively, regulatory execution by our team on these seven rate reviews reflects the recovery of more than $1.3 billion of new system investments.”

Evans said Black Hills has evaluated any tariff impacts and potential changes in federal legislation and does not believe they will affect the company’s five-year outlook.

“The materials for the majority of our 2025 capital projects are already sourced, and our historical spend from foreign sources has been less than 3%,” he said. “We have strong confidence in our long-term (earnings per share) growth target, 4 to 6%, given our robust balance sheet, capital forecasts, incremental investment potential and our other growth opportunities, highlighted by increasing demand from our data center customers.”

Morgan Chilson is an award-winning journalist who specializes in business and health care stories. She is passionate about breaking complex topics into engaging stories.

Kansas Reflector is a nonprofit news operation providing in-depth reporting, diverse opinions and daily coverage of state government and politics. This public service is free to readers and other news outlets.

This Week In Energy republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

