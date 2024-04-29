Ethanol Plant Partnership Aims for Low-Carbon Corn
“We’re really just in the discovery phase on how all this is going to work,” Red Trail CEO Jodi Johnson said.
Red Trail Energy, the first ethanol plant in the nation to use carbon capture and storage, is launching a program to provide a premium price for farmers to grow low-carbon corn.
Red Trail Energy is partnering with Indigo Ag, which provides software and monitoring tools to calculate a carbon intensity score. While some farmers may need to adopt more clim…
